Cracking a new Heardle puzzle can refresh your mind, helping you take on the day with vigor and enthusiasm. Every day a new song arrives on the app at 12 am, challenging players to guess its title and artist as quickly as possible.

A total of six chances are provided, but it’s important not to take these chances lightly and make minimal use of them. This is because with every failed chance, the length of the track goes up, thereby making the puzzle easier to crack.

So if you’re looking to score more points and maintain your winning streak, make sure you guess the track using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle was released in early 2022 as a spinoff of the iconic word puzzle game Wordle, which also took the internet by storm. Heardle has garnered significant traction and is soon becoming a favorite among both casual listeners and pop music nerds.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, January 29, 2023

One important thing that players need to be aware of is the fact that Heardle doesn’t seem to have a specific pattern with regards to the songs it puts out every day.

The tracks are among the most-streamed songs of the last decade, but it also often shares classics from the 20th century. This makes the game more appealing to people with a diverse taste in pop/rock music.

If you’re not sure of today’s Heardle song, then ask a friend or a family member to sit with you. If not, check out the clues shared by Fortnite Insider below:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2019.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is pop.

Hint 3: Single by Bazzi.

Hint 4: Length – 2:46.

Hint 5: Four letters in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''I.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Soul Searching.

Since the aforementioned clues seem pretty straightforward and simple, you’ve probably already cracked the puzzle by now. If not, scroll down to check out the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is I.F.L.Y. by Bazzi.

More details about I.F.L.Y. by Bazzi

I.F.L.Y. was released on July 8, 2019, as part of Bazzi's hit mixtape, titled Soul Searching. The song opens with a soothing acoustic guitar intro whilst Bazzi's smooth vocals elevate the track to a different level altogether.

It has a mysterious but upbeat vibe that modern-day hip hop, R&B, and electronic music would certainly enjoy. The song was a commercial success and also received high praise from critics, thanks to its production and overall tone, among various other things.

Bazzi is a noted pop star who received widespread mainstream popularity following the release of his viral song Mine in late 2017. It became a huge sensation on the internet and is now widely regarded as one of Bazzi's signature tracks.

The singer later went on to release his debut studio album, titled Cosmic, which features several catchy songs, including Beautiful, Dreams, and Myself, to name a few. Bazzi has a wide range of musical influences, including artists like Michael Jackson, Guns N' Roses, and Bryson Tiller, among many others.

