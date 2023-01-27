As the new Heardle challenge drops, fans on social media gather around to discuss their answers and find out if they’ve managed to maintain their successful winning streak in the game.

Heardle can be quite addictive even for non-music enthusiasts, as the game can be extremely entertaining and engaging whilst acting as a platform for discovering new music and artists you’ve never come across before.

Fans of the iconic word puzzle, Wordle, might be familiar with the game’s rules: it requires players to listen to the starting bits of a popular song’s intro, and then figure out the title and artist as quickly as possible without using up too many of the available six attempts.

Each failed attempt will lead to the length of the song increasing, making it easier to solve the puzzle. To make the game more interesting and exciting, get a friend or a family member to sit with you and find out who guesses the track correctly first.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, January 27, 2023

The official website of Heardle states that the songs released every day on the app are among the most-streamed songs of the past decade, meaning contemporary music lovers can breathe a sigh of relief.

However, it’s important to not take the puzzle lightly as chances of a classic 70s or 80s track popping up in the game are also quite high. So make sure you think twice before using up too many attempts.

If today’s Heardle track seems hard to guess, then skim through these clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you solve the puzzle:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2015.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Soul music, Contemporary R&B, Pop.

Hint 3: Single by Sam Smith ft. John Legend.

Hint 4: Length – 4:13.

Hint 5: Three words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''L.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, In the Lonely Hour.

Still haven’t cracked the puzzle? In that case, keep scrolling down to find the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Lay Me Down by Sam Smith feat. John Legend.

More details about Lay Me Down by Sam Smith feat. John Legend

Lay Me Down was released on February 15, 2013, as part of Sam Smith's hit album, In the Lonely Hour. It was later re-released in 2015 with John Legend. The song opens straightaway with Smith's evocative vocals that define the mood of the track. It has some great piano work and fans of ballads will certainly love the track. The song was a commercial success and also garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

Sam Smith is a prominent singer-songwriter whose debut album, In the Lonely Hour, put them on the map as an established pop star. The album had several memorable songs like Stay With Me, Money on my Mind, and I'm Not the Only One, to name a few.

Over the years, Smith's popularity has increased massively and they are regarded as one of the most exciting pop stars currently working in the industry today. Some of their greatest musical influences include Adele, Robyn, Amy Winehouse, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, and many more.

