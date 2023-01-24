The latest Heardle challenge is out, and it has puzzled many fans on social media. Many have been discussing the answer and whilst some have successfully managed to maintain their winning streak, others seem to have used up too many of their available chances.

Heardle’s song challenge is quite similar to Wordle, in the sense that both games require guesswork. Wordle requires players to guess five-letter words using six attempts. Heardle puts out the intro of a song every day and asks players to guess the track’s title and artist using a total of six chances.

If you don’t consider yourself a massive music connoisseur, then you can ask a friend or family member to sit with you and together figure out the title of the track every day. The game can be quite relaxing and entertaining even for casual listeners.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This may seem like a clear advantage for fans of contemporary music.

However, casual listeners or rock n’ roll lovers still have a very good chance of cracking the daily puzzles and maintaining a good winning streak since the game is known to share acclaimed classics as well, apart from modern-day chartbusters.

With all that said, if you can’t remember the name of the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge, then hold off before using up more chances and quickly take a look at some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider below:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2005.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie, Post-Britpop, Rock.

Hint 3: Single by Coldplay.

Hint 4: Length – 4:54.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''F.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, X&Y.

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then you can check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Fix You by Coldplay.

More details about Fix You by Coldplay

Fix You was released on August 15, 2005, as part of Coldplay's massively successful album, X&Y. Chris Martin's melodious voice wonderfully captures the feel of the song. It blends elements of pure rock and alternate rock.

The song is about coping with grief. It was a huge commercial success, and also received overwhelmingly positive reviews from most contemporary music critics, who raved about the song's overall tone and theme, with many rating it as one of the greatest songs of the 21st century.

Coldplay is a widely popular rock band that rose to fame in the 2000s, thanks to the release of their highly successful debut album, titled Parachutes, which features several iconic songs like Yellow, High Speed, and Don't Panic, to name a few.

Coldplay has a unique sound that sets them apart from the rest and the band has garnered a significant fan following across the globe over the years. Many of their songs and albums have had a massive impact on 21st-century pop culture.

