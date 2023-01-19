Fans of Heardle must be eagerly waiting for today’s answer to the musical puzzle. The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is quite an interesting one.

Regarded as one of the finest variations of Wordle, Heardle drops a new song at 12 am every day, and the objective for the players is to figure out the tracks as quickly as possible.

Although a total of six attempts are available, with each failed attempt, the length of the track increases, making it easier to recognize the song. So it’s important that players listen to the opening few seconds carefully and then make the guess.

If you’re not a pop music nerd, then getting a friend or a family member can certainly help. It can not only help increase your pop music awareness but also make the overall experience of playing the game a lot more entertaining and fun.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, January 19, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the tracks that the game puts out every day are part of the most-streamed songs of the last decade. This might seem like an unfair advantage to people who listen to contemporary musicians, but players who are familiar with the game would be aware of the fact that the game is also known to share quite a few rock classics from the last century.

One of the most recent examples is Fortunate Son by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

With all that said, if today’s Heardle song has got you all puzzled, then skim through some of these interesting clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you crack today’s puzzle:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1982.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is pop.

Hint 3: Single by Laura Branigan.

Hint 4: Length – 4:50 (album version).

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''G.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Branigan.

As the above-mentioned clues seem pretty straightforward and simple, you’ve probably already arrived at the answer by now. If not, keep scrolling down.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Gloria by Laura Branigan.

More details about Gloria by Laura Branigan

Gloria was released in June 1982, as part of Laura Branigan's album Branigan. The song was originally written and composed by Umberto Tozzi and Giancarlo Bigazzi.

Branigan's version has that classic 80s vibe that fans of the era would certainly love. It was a commercial success and went on to become one of Laura Branigan's signature tracks. The song also received highly positive reviews from critics.

Laura Branigan rose to fame in the 80s thanks to the release of songs like How Am I Supposed to Live Without You, Solitaire, The Lucky One, Mama, and many more. She's garnered high praise from critics for her distinctive voice, singing prowess, and stage presence, among other things.

Her music blends elements of pop, rock, and dance. She's achieved commercial success throughout the 80s, and is regarded by many critics as one of the quintessential pop stars of that era.

