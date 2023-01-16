Playing a game of Heardle every day can help relax your mind before heading to work and taking on numerous challenges. The game can also act as a great platform for discovering new music and artists whilst also testing your knowledge of popular music in general.

If you’ve played the popular word puzzle, Wordle, before, then Heardle might seem easy since the rules for the game are quite similar. In Heardle, players have a total of six chances to guess the song’s name. But it’s best to avoid using too many chances since that leads to the length of the song increasing.

So the goal should be to figure out the song as quickly as possible. Playing with a friend, family member, or someone who’s a music enthusiast can make the overall experience even more enjoyable and entertaining.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, January 16, 2023

Heardle’s official website reportedly states that the songs played on the game every day are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. But that doesn’t mean only contemporary songs are featured in the app.

The game has also shared classic rock tracks in the past. A recent example would be Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd, which was the answer to one of last week's Heardle challenges.

If you’re having trouble figuring out today’s song but remember the artist, then enter the artist’s name onto the search box and your song might show up. If not, check out these clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1978.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Disco, Rock.

Hint 3: Single by Gloria Gaynor.

Hint 4: Length – 3:15.

Hint 5: Three words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''I.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Love Tracks.

If the clues still don’t ring any bells, then this is perhaps the first time you’re hearing this track. In that case, check out the answer below!

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

More details about I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor

I Will Survive was released on October 23, 1978, as part of Gloria Gaynor's acclaimed album, Love Tracks. The song begins with a short, mysterious piano intro before Gloria Gaynor's powerful vocals take over and the song picks up its tempo.

The track blends elements of classic 70s disco and pop. The lyrics talk about getting over a devastating breakup. The song was a massive hit and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of the greatest dance/disco tracks of all time.

Gloria Gaynor garnered widespread mainstream popularity in the late 70s thanks to the release of her successful albums, Gloria, Gloria Gaynor's Park Avenue Sound, and Love Tracks.

Some of the hit tracks featured in these albums include I Will Survive, This Love Affair, and You Can Exit, to name a few. She has received critical acclaim for her energetic singing style, charismatic persona, and stage presence. She's considered to be one of the most prominent musical figures of the disco era.

