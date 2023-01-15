What makes Heardle such an exciting game is that it transports viewers back to their childhood and teenage days, thanks to its diverse catalog of songs, whilst also testing their knowledge of pop music.

The game drops a new song every day at 12 am, and the challenge for players is to listen to its opening few seconds and then based on that, guess the song’s title and artist.

A total of six chances are available, and the objective is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. A key aspect of the game is that every time you use an attempt, the length of the song increases.

The game has become a huge hit ever since its release in early 2022. It is widely considered to be one of the most popular Wordle spinoffs. It was bought by Spotify in July 2022.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs played on the app regularly are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. However, it’s crucial to note that this doesn’t necessarily make it easier for contemporary music lovers to crack the puzzles every day. This is because the game often drops retro tracks from the 70s and 80s to mix it up and challenge players.

If you find today’s Heardle song slightly tricky to guess, get a friend or a family member to sit with you, and together you can figure out the song. If that doesn’t work, check out the clues shared below by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2018.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Alternative/Indie, Pop.

Hint 3: Single by Lewis Capaldi.

Hint 4: Length – 3:02.

Hint 5: Three words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Someone.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

If you still haven’t figured out the track, then scroll down to find the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

More details about Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

Someone You Loved was released on November 8, 2018, as part of Lewis Capaldi's EP, titled Breach. It was later featured on his hit debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. The song opens with a melancholic piano intro, following which Capaldi's vocals take over.

The song is reportedly about Capaldi's late grandmother. Someone You Loved was a massive commercial success and became extremely popular on Spotify. It also received high praise from critics, thanks to its poignant vibe, production, and lyrics.

Lewis Capaldi rose to fame with the release of his hit song, Someone You Loved. His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, featured many other memorable songs too like Hold Me While You Wait, Don't Get Me Wrong, and Lost on You, to name a few.

Capaldi has received high praise from contemporary music critics for his singing prowess, songwriting style, and distinctive vision as an artist. Some of his musical influences include Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, and Bob Dylan.

