A new Heardle song challenge for the day is out. The most addictive part of the popular musical puzzle is maintaining a winning streak in the game. It might not be as easy as it seems as the game drops a wide range of songs, from classics to modern-day hits, challenging music lovers with eclectic taste.

The musical puzzle is a fascinating variation of the equally popular browser-based game, Wordle, which requires players to guess five-letter words using a total of six attempts. With the same number of chances available in Heardle, players need to guess the title of a popular song.

However, one of the most challenging things is that only the starting seconds of the song are played, based on which you need to crack the puzzle. Multiple failed chances will lead to the length of the song revealing itself further, making it easier to solve, and effectively ruining your winning streak.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Every day, the game drops songs that are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which means the daily puzzles might be slightly easier for contemporary music lovers to crack.

However, this is no reason for casual listeners or rock music lovers to give up. As fans who play Heardle regularly might be aware, the game does put out songs from several decades, giving everyone a fair chance.

With that said, if you’ve already used up a couple of attempts and not been able to identify the song, here are some of the clues for today's Heardle challenge shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you figure out the track:

The song was released in 2017.

The song’s genre is pop rock, soft rock.

Single by Miley Cyrus.

Length – 3:51.

One word in the song title.

Begins with the letter ''M.''

The song is in the album, Younger Now.

If you still haven’t guessed the song, then scroll down and check out the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Malibu by Miley Cyrus.

More details about Malibu by Miley Cyrus

Malibu was released on May 11, 2017, as part of Miley Cyrus' hit album, titled Younger Now. The song begins with a melodious rhythm guitar intro that almost repeats throughout the track as it sets the mood and tone. The song's deeply introspective lyrics talk about Cyrus' love life.

Malibu marked a major artistic transition in Cyrus' career and received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised the track's expressive lyrics, vocals, and production, among other things.

Miley Cyrus rose to fame after playing the lead role in Disney's iconic Hannah Montana. The series' soundtrack was a massive hit. Her debut studio album, titled Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus, was also a huge success, both critically and commercially. It contains many hit tracks like Make Some Noise, Life's What You Make It, and Bigger Than Us, to name a few.

Over the years, Miley Cyrus has received high praise from critics for her vocal prowess and artistic vision. Some of her biggest musical influences are Elvis Presley, Britney Spears, and Madonna, among many others. Cyrus is widely regarded as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century.

