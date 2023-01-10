Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Heardle’s exciting new challenges attract several music enthusiasts from around the world on social media. The popular Wordle spinoff was released in early 2022 as a variation of the word puzzle game, and has gone on to garner a strong fan following among pop music lovers.

Fans of Wordle might find it slightly easier to play Heardle since both games are conceptually similar. However, Heardle players need to be aware of modern pop culture trends, or at the very least, have an interest in music.

Players are given the intro of a famous song every day at 12 am, and they need to guess the track based on its opening seconds, which might be slightly tricky if you’re not familiar with the number. But a total of 6 chances are available, with the length of the song increasing with every failed attempt. The objective is to get the song right in as few attempts as possible.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Heardle shares a new song every day, and it might seem like the game doesn’t follow any particular pattern with regards to the songs it releases every day. However, it must be noted that these tracks are among the most-streamed songs of the last decade.

These may even include classics from the previous century by artists like Neil Diamond, Eric Clapton, and Michael Jackson, among many others. The game can also help players discover tracks they haven’t heard before.

If you’re running out of attempts while trying to guess today’s Heardle song, then here are some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help:

The song was released in 2011.

The song’s genre is Alternative rock, Pop rock, Contemporary R&B, R&B/Soul, Electronic rock, UK R&B.

Single by Coldplay.

Length – 4:39.

One word in the song title.

Begins with the letter ''P.''

The song is in the album, Mylo Xyloto.

If you still haven’t figured out the track, then scroll down for the answer.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Paradise by Coldplay.

More details about Paradise by Coldplay

Paradise was released on September 12, 2011, as part of Coldplay's hit album, Mylo Xyloto. The song has an operatic intro that sets the tone and emotion wonderfully as the lead vocals gradually take over.

Paradise went on to become a huge commercial success, and also received immense critical acclaim, with many fans and critics praising its overall tone, evocative lyrics, and production, among other things. It is considered to be one of the finest songs of the last decade.

Coldplay garnered popularity in 2000 following the release of their hit debut album, Parachutes, which featured many memorable tracks like Yellow, Don't Panic, and Trouble, to name a few. It became one of the band's most commercially successful albums.

The band has experimented with various genres over the years, including soft rock, pop rock, and electronic music. Their musical style and persona have influenced several artists, and they're widely regarded as one of the most popular musical acts of the 21st century.

