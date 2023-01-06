Today’s Heardle challenge is out, and unsurprisingly, it has been a subject of discussion among fans on social media. What makes the Wordle spinoff so popular is its sheer simplicity and entertainment quotient.

Although it’s quite similar to Wordle in terms of concept, the game has its own unique identity as it caters majorly to music enthusiasts from around the world.

Like Wordle, players are given multiple chances to guess in Heardle. However, it’s important to try and reduce the number of attempts if you’re looking to maintain your winning streak on the game as with every failed guess, the song’s length increases.

Here’s a tip to try and avoid wasting chances: type the name of the artist onto the search box if you don’t remember the song. You might find the title you’re looking for. If you still can’t get it, keep reading for clues.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, January 6, 2023

Although the game doesn’t evidently offer an advantage to anyone, it must be noted that the songs featured in Heardle are a part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade.

These can include a wide range of songs - from some of the best of the last century to modern-day’s catchiest tracks. Heardle can help you relax after a long day’s work as it keeps you engaged and entertained whilst also acting as a platform for discovering new music.

That said, here are some interesting clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you crack today’s Heardle puzzle:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2018.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Pop rock, Alternative/Indie.

Hint 3: Single by Imagine Dragons.

Hint 4: Length – 3:09.

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''N.''

Hint 7: The song is a part of the album titled Origins.

Still don’t remember the song? In that case, you may scroll down to find the answer below.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Natural by Imagine Dragons.

More details about Natural by Imagine Dragons

Natural was released on July 17, 2018, as part of Imagine Dragons' hit album, Origins. The song has a poignant feel and blends various elements of pop and rock music.

It was a commercial success and impressed many contemporary critics, thanks to its impeccable production and profound lyrics, among other things. Imagine Dragons have often performed this track live and it is considered to be one of their most popular songs.

Imagine Dragons garnered fame following the release of the hit song, It's Time. Their debut album, titled Night Visions, was also a huge commercial hit, and also garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who raved about the songwriting, distinctive sound and style, among various other things.

Over the years, the band has garnered a significant fan following from around the world and is considered to be among the most commercially successful bands of the 21st century. Some of their most popular tracks include Natural, It's Time, Bad Liar, and Thunder, to name a few.

Poll : 0 votes