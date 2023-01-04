One of the most exciting things to look forward to in the day is here: the new daily Heardle challenge. Music lovers from around the world gear up for the fun challenges every day as they look to relax their minds whilst also getting to test and increase their knowledge of pop music.

Heardle caters primarily to music lovers, but even casual listeners can give it a shot since the game is quite fun and similar to the word puzzle, Wordle. Here, players need to listen to the opening bits of a famous track’s intro, based on which they need to guess the name of the song.

Only six chances are available, and each attempt lost will lead to the length of the played clip increasing by a second. So it’s crucial that you guess the song correctly in the first attempt to keep your winning streak intact. That said, let’s discuss the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

One of the most interesting aspects of the game is that it throws in a lot of surprises for fans. For instance, one day, you might come across a classic disco hit from the '70s while the next day, you might find the latest Taylor Swift track.

However, one should note that the songs featured in Heardle are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. With that said, if you’re still not sure of what to guess for today’s Heardle song, then go through these below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can be of great help:

The song was released in 2014.

The song’s genre is R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, UK R&B.

Single by Sam Smith.

Length – 3:59.

Five words in the song title.

Begins with the word ''I’m.''

The song is in the album called In the Lonely Hour.

If the clues still haven’t led you to the answer, then chances are, you’ve never heard of this song before. In that case, keep scrolling down and groove to this amazing tune!

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is I'm Not the Only One by Sam Smith.

More details about I'm Not the Only One by Sam Smith

I'm Not the Only One was released on August 31, 2014, as part of Sam Smith's hit album, In the Lonely Hour.

The song is ballad-like and maintains a poignant feel throughout. It has a melancholic piano section that defines the song's tone. I'm Not the Only One was a smash hit around the world and also garnered widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising the song's melancholic vibe, production, and powerful lyrics, among other things.

Sam Smith is a noted pop singer who rose to fame after featuring on Disclosure's hit track, Latch, in 2012. For his performance, he received high praise from critics and fans. He later went on to release his debut album, titled In the Lonely Hour, which turned out to be a commercial success. Some of Smith's most popular songs include I'm Not the Only One, Lay Me Down, and Like I Can, to name a few.

