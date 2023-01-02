A new exciting Heardle challenge can help kick off your day on a pleasant note. The entertaining musical puzzle tests every pop music lover’s knowledge of the genre’s history and artists, whilst also acting as a complete stressbuster for casual listeners looking to relax after a long day.

The game was released as a spinoff of Wordle and soon garnered massive popularity among music connoisseurs. It is widely regarded as one of the most popular Wordle spinoffs. Heardle drops a new song every day and asks players to figure out the name of the track with only a total of six attempts available for guessing.

Wasting too many chances will lead to the song revealing itself more and more, which is why it’s important that you crack the puzzle as quickly as possible and maintain your flawless winning streak in the game.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, January 2, 2022

The tracks that are played in the app every day are part of the most-streamed songs of the last decade, which inevitably offers an advantage to listeners who are more into contemporary pop and hip-hop music, since those are the two genres that have been dominating the music scene for so many years now.

However, that doesn’t mean that hard rock/heavy metal fans should give up already. The game has historically shared songs from a wide range of genres and eras, including pop and disco from the '70s and hard rock from the '80s and '90s.

With that said, here are some clues shared by Fortnite Insider that you can take a look at to figure out today’s Heardle song:

The song was released in 1976.

The song’s genre is R&B/Soul.

Single by The Trammps.

Length – 3:35.

Two words in the song title.

Begins with the letter ''D.''

The song is in the album of the same name.

If you still haven’t got the answer, then scroll down and listen to the track.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Disco Inferno by The Trammps.

More details about Disco Inferno by The Trammps

Disco Inferno was released on December 28, 1976, as part of the Trammps' hit album of the same name. The song has a memorable bassline that defines its tone. It has the classic '70s disco vibe and fans of the genre would certainly love it. Disco Inferno was commercially successful and also received high praise from critics, many of whom considered it to be one of the best tracks by The Trammps.

Tina Turner covered the song in 1993, while Cyndi Lauper performed it live in 1998.

The Trammps rose to fame following the success of their hit song, Disco Inferno. In 1972, they released a cover version of the popular track, Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart, which was also a major success. Some of their most popular songs include Body Contact Contract, Don't Burn No Bridges, and The Night the Lights Went Out, to name a few. The Trammps' unique style of music incorporates elements of disco, soul, and R&B.

