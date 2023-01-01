2023 is here, and what better way to kick off the new year than by indulging in an exciting game of Heardle?

The popular browser-based game can set the tone for the rest of the day as it can help you relax and calm your mind whilst preparing to take on the day. The game, similar in concept to Wordle, shares the intro of a popular song every day at 12 am.

The objective here is to listen carefully to the songs and then quickly guess the name and artist of the song. It can get quite tricky at times even if you’ve heard the song before, since only a tiny section of the intro is played.

You need to figure it out as quickly as possible without taking up too many of the available six chances. Failed attempts result in the length of the song increasing.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Fans of Heardle should note that the songs featured every day in the app are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. So, if you’re familiar with the work of new-age pop stars like Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, and Kanye West, then you have a slight edge over casual listeners.

But if not, you can still give it a shot, since the game’s eclectic catalog attracts not just contemporary music fans but also classic rock lovers. Some of the songs previously featured in Heardle include Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight, George Michael’s Last Christmas, and many more.

Here are some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that you can take a look at if you’re not sure of today’s Heardle title:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1983.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Post-punk, New wave, Alternative/Indie, Rock.

Hint 3: Single by U2.

Hint 4: Length – 5:36.

Hint 5: Five words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''New.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album War.

And that was your last chance. If you still don’t remember the song, then check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is New Year's Day by U2.

More details about New Year's Day by U2

New Year's Day was released on January 10, 1983, as part of U2's critically acclaimed and commercially successful album, War. The song features an iconic bassline that repeats throughout.

It also has some memorable piano and guitar work by Edge. The song was a huge hit and received high praise from critics. It is now widely considered to be one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

U2 garnered mainstream popularity following the success of their hit debut album, titled Boy, which features several iconic tracks like A Day Without Me, I Will Follow, and Out of Control, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has garnered a strong fan following around the world and received critical acclaim for their unique sound, nuanced songwriting, and energetic live performances. They're regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century.

