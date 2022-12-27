Heardle’s latest challenge is out, and today’s track is a special one. Every day, the app drops a new song at 12 am, challenging pop music lovers from across the globe to guess the songs based on the starting bits of its intro. Since the entire intro is not played, players might find the game a little tricky and challenging in the beginning, especially if you’ve not heard the track before.

However, there’s a total of six chances that can be used. But it is not advisable to use up too many chances quickly, since every failed attempt increases the length of the song.

Play the intro multiple times and then, if you remember the name of the artist, type his/her name onto the search box, following which you might find the track. You can also play the game with a friend or a family member to make it even more entertaining and enjoyable.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Heardle fans are aware of the fact that the game often mixes up its catalog, adding classics and new songs to surprise players every once in a while. But it’s important to note that the songs featured in the app are part of a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that having a decent knowledge of contemporary pop musicians and songs would be extremely helpful going into the game.

If you’re struggling to solve today’s Heardle challenge, then check out some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can lead you to the answer:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1979.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is disco, hard rock, rock.

Hint 3: Single by KISS.

Hint 4: Length – 4:30.

Hint 5: Six words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''I.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Dynasty.

If you still haven’t figured it out, then continue scrolling down to find today’s Heardle answer.

The song featured in today’s puzzle is I Was Made For Lovin' You by Kiss.

More details about I Was Made For Lovin' You by Kiss

I Was Made For Lovin' You was released in May 1979, as part of Kiss' acclaimed album, Dynasty. The song opens with a flashy bassline that repeats throughout. It also features a memorable guitar riff that defines the mood of the song. I Was Made For Lovin' You was a huge commercial hit and is now considered to be one of Kiss' greatest songs and one of the most iconic tracks from the '70s.

Kiss garnered mainstream popularity during the '70s, thanks to their energetic stage performances and distinctive style of music. Some of their biggest hits during that period include I Was Made For Lovin' You, Sure Know Something, God of Thunder, and Detroit Rock City, to name a few.

Many of Kiss' albums have received immense critical acclaim and the band has garnered a large fan following from around the world among rock music lovers. Kiss is today regarded as one of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

Poll : 0 votes