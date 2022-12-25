The new Heardle challenge is here, and fans are trying their best to maintain their winning streak in the game. Heardle is an absolute treat for pop music nerds who get to test their knowledge of the genre. For others, the game can be a great platform to discover exciting new pop stars whilst also getting to explore tracks you’ve never heard before.

The rules of Heardle are quite similar to Wordle, which involves guessing words. In Heardle, the challenge is to figure out the name of the song based on the opening section of its intro.

With a total of six attempts, players are required to guess the tracks quickly. Another important thing to note is that every time you make a wrong guess, the song gets revealed further, thus making it easier to crack the puzzle.

If you’re not the biggest pop music enthusiast, then get a friend or a family member, who’s a music lover, to figure out the daily songs. This can also make the game a lot more entertaining.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Heardle’s massive repertoire of songs contains several classics and new songs that many would be familiar with. The songs featured in the game every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. Classics from the 70s and 80s are also frequently featured in the app.

If today’s Heardle challenge is troubling you, then take a short break and check out these clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you figure out this special Christmas song:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1984.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is seasonal.

Hint 3: Single by Wham!.

Hint 4: Length – 4:27.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''J.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Music from the Edge of Heaven.

If the above clues are of no help at all, then you may not have heard of this artist or track before, in which case you can scroll down and find the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Last Christmas by Wham!.

More details about Last Christmas by Wham!

Last Christmas was released on December 3, 1984. Written by George Michael, the song has a classic 80s vibe that fans of the era would certainly enjoy. It has a nostalgic feel and captures the spirit of the Christmas season.

The song was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from fans and critics. Last Christmas is now widely regarded as one of the finest pop songs from the 80s and one of the greatest Christmas tracks of all time.

Wham! rose to fame during the 80s with the release of hit songs like Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Everything She Wants, and many more. The iconic pop duo's unique style of music captured the distinctive feel of the 80s and garnered a strong fan following from pop music lovers across the globe.

The duo achieved massive commercial success and are considered to be one of the best pop acts of the 80s.

Poll : 0 votes