A new day has arrived, meaning Heardle fans can gear up for a new musical challenge. The daily Heardle challenges are a fun way to relax your mind while discovering many new artists' songs. The Wordle spinoff has been a massive hit among music nerds who listen to both contemporary and classics.

Heardle is quite similar to Wordle: the player needs to solve a puzzle using six chances. The key difference is that in the musical puzzle, players need to figure out the title of a song after listening to the opening seconds of its intro, with its length going up every time you make a wrong guess.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Heardle shares a new song daily, and the app resets daily at 12 am. Players must note that the songs featured on the app are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, which means that if you love contemporary pop music, you have a great chance of getting the songs right every day.

However, that does not mean that if you're into classic pop music, your chances reduce significantly. Many of the songs that the game has released in the past have been classics from the last century.

That said, check out some of these interesting clues shared by Fortnite Insider if you're struggling with today's puzzle:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1972.

Hint 2: The song's genre is soft rock, pop, folk.

Hint 3: Single by Elton John.

Hint 4: Length – 4:41.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter "R."

Hint 7: The song is in the album Honky Château.

If you still haven't guessed the song, continue scrolling down for the answer.

The song played in today's Heardle challenge is Rocket Man (I think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time) by Elton John.

More details about Rocket Man (I think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time) by Elton John

Rocket Man (I think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time) was released on April 17, 1972, as part of Elton John's critically acclaimed album Honky Château. It has some memorable piano work and a soothing melody. Thematically similar to David Bowie's Space Oddity, the song describes the emotions of an astronaut who has to leave the earth. The song was a massive hit and is regarded as one of the finest tracks of the rock era.

Elton John rose to fame in the 70s, thanks to hit songs like Rocket Man (I think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time), I Think I'm Going to Kill Myself, and many more. His unique style of music blends elements of rock, pop, and soft rock. Over the years, he's received widespread critical acclaim for his distinctive voice and unique artistic vision. Elton John is considered by many as one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time.

