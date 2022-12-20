Heardle is a musical puzzle that comes up with a new challenge every day for music enthusiasts from around the world. The game puts out the initial sections of a popular song’s intro every day. The task for the players is that they need to listen to it and quickly guess the name of the song and the artist.

The game was released in early 2022 as one of the spinoffs of Wordle, which is another massively popular browser-based game that involves guessing words using a total of six attempts. Fans of Wordle can check out this exciting musical game that can help relax your mind after a stressful day at work.

The songs are shared every day at 12 am, and players need to try and maintain their winning streak daily. Even if you’re not a music nerd, you can still give it a shot as it’s quite entertaining.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Contemporary music lovers who follow modern-day pop musicians’ works might have a slight advantage over others while playing Heardle, since the songs that Heardle drops every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade.

This might seem slightly unfair, but it’s crucial to note that there have been several instances in the past where the game has released the intros of classic songs like Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!. So, all hope is not lost for lovers of the classic rock era.

However, if you’re struggling to guess today’s Heardle song, then worry not. Check out the clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2015.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is pop.

Hint 3: Single by Alan Walker.

Hint 4: Length – 3:32.

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''F.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album of the same name.

If these clues haven’t helped you guess the answer, then you can scroll down and check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Faded by Alan Walker.

More details about Faded by Alan Walker

Faded was released on December 3, 2015. The vocals are performed by prominent Norwegian singer Iselin Solheim. The song opens with a haunting piano intro, following which Solheim's highly expressive vocals take over.

Faded was a commercial hit and also received mostly positive reviews from critics. It is considered to be one of the most popular songs of the last decade.

Alan Walker is a noted DJ who rose to fame following the success of his hit song, Faded. Over the years, he's released two studio albums, titled Different World and World of Walker. Some of his most popular songs, apart from Faded, include On My Way, Sing Me to Sleep, Darkside, and Alone, to name a few.

He has received immense critical acclaim for his unique style of music, high-quality production, and artistic vision. Several fans, contemporary artists, and critics regard him as one of the finest electronic dance music artists of the modern era.

Poll : 0 votes