The popular musical puzzle, Heardle, has become a fan-favorite among music lovers from various parts of the world. For many, the game can be a nostalgic trip down memory lane as it features a number of classic songs, whilst for some, it can simply be a great platform to find new music and artists.

Heardle offers an exciting challenge to players: the starting bits of a pop song’s intro are played, and the goal is to guess its title and artist. If you don’t get it right on the first attempt, then you have five more attempts remaining, but with every failed guess, the length of the intro keeps increasing. It’s important to figure out the track as quickly as possible and not waste too many chances.

Fans of Wordle might be familiar with Heardle's concept, and can check out this exciting spinoff that’s every bit as entertaining and engaging as the iconic word puzzle game.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, December 16, 2022

Players must note that many of the songs featured in the daily Heardle challenges are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that a lot of the songs might be easier for contemporary music lovers to guess.

Having said that, the game offers an equal chance to people with different musical tastes too as it has dropped old songs from many iconic pop musicians in the past.

If today’s Heardle song sounds new to you, then pause for a bit and take a look at some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1971.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is rock.

Hint 3: Single by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Hint 4: Length – 2:39.

Hint 5: Six words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Have.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Pendulum (40th Anniversary Edition).

If the clues don’t ring a bell, then maybe you’ve just discovered a new song today. Scroll down to find the answer and enjoy the song!

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Have You Ever Seen the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

More details about Have You Ever Seen the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Have You Ever Seen the Rain was released in January 1971 as part of Creedence Clearwater Revival's acclaimed debut album, Pendulum. The song begins with a soothing country-esque rhythm guitar part, following which the vocals take over.

The lyrics reportedly spoke about the kind of unhappiness that the band members felt despite their commercial success. The song became a hit and received widespread critical acclaim. It is now regarded as one of the band's greatest songs.

Creedence Clearwater Revival rose to fame during the late 60s and early 70s, thanks to the popularity of their hit songs like Bad Moon Rising, Green River, and Have You Ever Seen the Rain, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has garnered widespread critical acclaim and commercial success. Their music blends various elements of blues rock, country rock, and roots rock. Creedence Clearwater Revival continues to be regarded as one of the greatest musical acts of the classic rock era.

