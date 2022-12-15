Heardle has wonderfully captured the imagination of many pop music nerds from around the world. A quirky spinoff of Wordle, the musical puzzle was introduced as a respectful homage to the beloved word puzzle game but also stands out on its own. Since its introduction in early 2022, it has turned into one of the most popular browser-based games.

Heardle drops a new song every day for players to listen to and figure out the title. It might not be as easy as it sounds as only the opening seconds of the song’s intro are played. This means that one should be familiar with the song in order to get it right on the first attempt.

A total of six attempts are available, but it’s important to listen to the song carefully before guessing, since every failed guess leads to the length of the song increasing, thus making it easier to guess the track.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Fans of contemporary music might have a slight edge over others while playing Heardle since the game often tends to put out recent songs from modern-day R&B and hip hop stars. But that’s no reason for casual listeners to give up as the game is known to drop a few classics every now and then.

One interesting way to make the overall experience of playing Heardle a lot more fun and enjoyable is to get a companion to sit with you so that both of you can work out the track.

With that said, if you’re still scratching your head over today’s Heardle song, then here are some clues shared by Fortnite Insider that could be of some help:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2019.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Alternative/Indie, Indian Film Pop, Dance/Electronic, Pop.

Hint 3: Single by Duncan Laurence.

Hint 4: Length – 3:04.

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''A.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Small Town Boy.

Still haven’t guessed the song? Then keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The track featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Arcade by Duncan Laurence.

More details about Arcade by Duncan Laurence

Arcade was released on March 7, 2019. In 2020, it was included as part of Duncan Laurence's hit debut album, Small Town Boy. The song opens on a soothing note with a piano intro, following which Laurence's evocative vocals take over.

Arcade turned out to be a massive commercial success and also received high praise from fans and critics, who praised the song's lyrical depth and production value.

Duncan Laurence is a prominent Dutch pop singer who rose to fame with the release of his hit single, Arcade. His debut album, Small Town Boy, features several memorable tracks, including Arcade, Between Good and Goodbye, Sleeping on the Phone, Loves You Like I Couldn't Do, and Someone Else, to name a few.

Within a short period of time, Duncan Laurence has already attained massive commercial success and garnered a strong fan following from around the world. Some of his biggest musical influences include Coldplay, Adele, and Snow Patrol, to name a few.

