Heardle is a simple and engaging musical puzzle that shares the intro of a popular song—recent or classic—that players need to listen to and then guess. What makes it so exciting and addictive is the fact that players can learn about a wide range of artists from different genres and enjoy music they’ve never heard before, all while trying to solve the puzzle.

The game offers a total of six attempts to guess a song, and using each attempt results in the overall length of the song increasing further, which makes it easier to arrive at the answer. So it’s imperative that players crack the song as quickly as possible, using the least number of attempts.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, December 12, 2022

Although Heardle’s official website mentions that the songs played on the app daily are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, casual listeners should not consider this to be a huge disadvantage. This is because a lot of the songs that the app puts out every day are among the greatest classics of the 21st century. The artists can range from David Bowie and ABBA to Nirvana and Britney Spears.

With that said, if today’s Heardle song seems a bit tricky to figure out, then reading some of these interesting clues shared by Fortnite Insider can help you guess the song:

The song was released in 2015.

The song’s genre is country.

Single by Thomas Rhett.

Length – 3:47.

Four words in the song title.

Begins with the word ''Die.''

The song is in the album, Tangled Up.

If the clues still don’t seem helpful, then maybe you have not heard the track before, in which case you can find the answer below and listen to the full song.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Die A Happy Man by Thomas Rhett.

More details about Die A Happy Man by Thomas Rhett

Die A Happy Man was released on September 28, 2015, as part of Thomas Rhett's hit album, Tangled Up. The song opens with a soothing country-style guitar intro that wonderfully sets the tone, after which Thomas Rhett's vocals take over. The song blends elements of country and pop. It was a commercial success and also received critical acclaim, thanks to its intricate guitar work and lyrics.

Thomas Rhett is a noted country singer who rose to fame following the release of his debut album, It Goes Like This. The album features various memorable songs like Get Me Some of That, Something to Do with My Hands, and Whatcha Got in That Cup, to name a few.

Over the years, Rhett has released quite a few albums, including Life Changes, Center Point Road, Country Again: Side A, Where We Started, and many more. He's garnered a strong following among fans of country and pop from around the world.

