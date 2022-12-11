Heardle lovers from around the world have been looking to maintain their winning streak by trying to guess today’s song. The game doesn’t offer more than six chances for players to guess the titles played on the app every day.

The Wordle spinoff gives a musical twist to the puzzle that makes it even more interesting and attracts pop music lovers from around the world.

Players can find a new song on the app every day at 12 am, which they need to try and guess as quickly as possible. One tip that could help you solve the puzzles quickly is to have a friend or family member sit with you whilst guessing the names of the songs.

If you remember the artist but not the name of the song, then type the singer’s name onto the search box, following which you might see the title you’re looking for.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, December 11, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs shared by the app daily are part of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade. That, some may argue, offers an unfair advantage to music lovers who follow contemporary musicians.

However, Heardle is quite a dynamic game and gives a fair chance to everyone as it’s known to share songs from the 20th century that most people would be familiar with. So, fans of legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Guns N’ Roses, and George Michael also have a very good chance of cracking the daily puzzles.

Here are some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help if you find yourself struggling to guess today’s Heardle title:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2008.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is pop.

Hint 3: Single by Lady Gaga.

Hint 4: Length – 4:01.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''J.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, The Fame.

As the above-mentioned clues seem pretty easy and straightforward, you should have guessed the song by now. If not, check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Just Dance by Lady Gaga featuring Colby O'Donis.

More details about Just Dance by Lady Gaga featuring Colby O'Donis

Just Dance was released on April 8, 2008, as part of Lady Gaga's smash hit debut album, The Fame. The song has an upbeat feel that fans of pop and electronic music will certainly love. The song was co-written by popular singer Akon and also features vocals from Colby O'Donis.

Lady Gaga garnered mainstream popularity following the release of her debut album, The Fame, which includes many memorable songs like Just Dance, Beautiful, Dirty, Rich, and Poker Face, to name a few.

Over the years, Gaga has released a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums like Artpop, Born This Way, Joanne, and many more.

Her unique style of music incorporates various elements of pop, electronic music, and dance. Some of her biggest musical influences include Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Madonna, and the Beatles, to name a few. Lady Gaga is widely regarded as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century.

