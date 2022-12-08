It’s time to get to today’s Heardle challenge as the game has put out the song for the day. Very few online games can match the excitement of Heardle, and it has gone on to become a fan-favorite among music lovers from around the world.

It was released in early 2022 as a variation of the equally popular word puzzle, Wordle, and has since attained massive popularity online.

To maintain a good winning streak on Heardle, a player needs to be a music enthusiast with a decent knowledge of pop music history. The game requires you to listen to the opening bits of a song’s intro and then figure out its title using a maximum of six attempts.

Every time you make a wrong guess, a chance will be lost and the song’s length will increase. So it’s important to make sure you try and solve the puzzle using the least number of attempts.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, December 8, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs that the app drops every day are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that if you’re a pop culture enthusiast and keep track of modern-day pop stars’ discographies, then you have a great chance of going on a massive winning streak on Heardle.

But if you’re not into contemporary pop music and love listening to classic rock and pop music of the 80s, you still have a great chance of cracking the puzzles consistently, as the game has, in the past, shared classics from the years gone by.

With that said, here are some clues shared by Fortnite Insider if you can’t figure out the title of today’s Heardle song:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2020.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Indie pop, Folk music, Pop.

Hint 3: Single by Conan Gray.

Hint 4: Length – 3:18.

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter H.

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Kid Krow.

Still haven’t figured out the track? In that case, keep scrolling down for the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Heather by Conan Gray.

More details about Heather by Conan Gray

Heather was released on September 4, 2020, as part of Conan Gray's critically acclaimed debut album, Kid Krow. The song opens with a soothing acoustic guitar intro, following which Conan Gray's vocals take over.

The song was a commercial success and also garnered high praise from fans and critics from around the world, thanks to its evocative lyrics, production, and memorable melody. It is considered to be one of Conan Gray's most well-known songs.

Conan Gray rose to fame a few years back following the success of his hit singles Heather and Maniac. His debut album, Kid Krow, which features many catchy tracks like Heather, Little League, The Cut That Always Bleeds, and Maniac, was a smash hit around the world.

Gray's unique brand of music incorporates various elements of pop subgenres like acoustic and indie pop. Taylor Swift is reportedly one of Gray's greatest musical influences.

Poll : 0 votes