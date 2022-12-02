A new day is an opportunity for music lovers from around the world to maintain their impeccable winning streak on Heardle. The game challenges pop music nerds as it tests the player’s knowledge of pop classics and recent hit songs. Conceptually similar to Wordle, the musical puzzle was released earlier this year as an homage to the hit browser-based word game.

Heardle requires you to play the starting bits of a famous pop song, after which you need to quickly guess the song’s title and artist. If you can’t remember the title but know the artist, then type their name onto the search box and the title you’re looking for might pop up.

Heardle was recently bought by Spotify, following which the game has been made available in multiple countries like the US, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. It has quickly gone on to become popular on various social media platforms too.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, December 2, 2022

Heardle’s official website mentions that the songs played on the track are among the most-streamed songs of the last decade, which makes the game a lot easier to play if you’re an avid contemporary music lover.

However, that doesn’t mean that casual listeners or people who love artists from the 21st century can’t maintain a good winning streak in the game, as the game often shares intros of songs composed by legendary artists and bands like David Bowie and KISS.

With that said, if you’re having a hard time remembering the title of today’s Heardle song, then maybe looking at the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider can help:

The song was released in 2000.

The song’s genre is Nu Metal.

Single by Disturbed.

Length – 4:38.

Four words in the song title.

Begins with the word ''Down.''

The song is in the album The Sickness.

Still haven’t guessed the answer to the Heardle challenge? Check out the solution below.

The right answer is Down With The Sickness by Disturbed.

More details about Down With The Sickness by Disturbed

Down With The Sickness was released on October 31, 2000, as part of Disturbed's smash hit album, The Sickness. The song opens with a menacing drum intro, followed by a heavy guitar riff that brilliantly sets the tone. The lyrics of the song talk about freedom and individuality, among various other things. The song was commercially successful and also received positive reviews from critics.

Disturbed rose to fame with the release of their successful debut album, The Sickness, which featured several memorable songs like Down With The Sickness, Stupify, The Game, and Voices, to name a few. They've released several acclaimed albums over the years, like Ten Thousand Fists, Immortalized, Evolution, and many more.

The band's unique style of music and stage presence have garnered widespread critical acclaim and a large fan following among metalheads from around the world. Some of their biggest musical influences include Metallica, Black Sabbath, and Pantera, to name a few.

