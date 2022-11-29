Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Heardle, one of the most exciting browser-based games, has been a massive hit among pop music fans from around the world.

The idea is derived from another iconic puzzle game called Wordle, which involves players trying to guess a five-letter word. With a musical twist, Heardle targets a different set of audiences: music enthusiasts.

Players need to play the intro of a song that the app puts out every day at 12 am. Only the opening sections of the intro are played, so one needs to listen carefully to guess the song. With only six chances available, it’s important to make sure not to use up too many chances. The length of the track also increases with every unsuccessful chance.

One of the great things about Heardle is that apart from being a highly entertaining game, it can also act as a great platform that helps players discover new music.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the tracks that the game drops every day are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. Evidently, this gives a massive advantage to music lovers who follow modern-day pop stars and are aware of pop culture trends.

But this is no reason for casual listeners to feel disheartened, since a lot of the songs featured in the daily challenges are critically acclaimed classics from the 70s and 80s composed by iconic bands and artists like ABBA, Fleetwood Mac, and Bee Gees, to name a few.

That said, if you’re close to finishing up all six of your attempts, then hold on for a bit and take a look at some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1982.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Rock.

Hint 3: Single by Maneater by Daryl Hall & John Oates.

Hint 4: Length – 4:31.

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''M.''

Hint 7: The song was in the movie Sing Street.

If you still can’t crack the puzzle, then scroll down to find the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Maneater by Daryl Hall & John Oates.

More details about Maneater by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Maneater was released in October 1982 as part of Hall & Oates' acclaimed album, H2O. The song opens with a groovy bass riff that repeats almost for the entirety of the track.

Maneater has that classic 80s pop-rock sound that fans of the era will certainly love. The song was a smash hit and received positive reviews from most critics.

Hall & Oates are a popular musical duo who rose to fame in the mid-70s with the release of hit songs like Kiss on My List, Rich Girl, and many more. Their music blends various elements of pop, rock, and soul.

The duo have received widespread critical acclaim over the years, thanks to their songwriting and catchy melodies. Some of their most acclaimed albums include Bigger Than Both Of Us, Beauty on a Back Street, and Along the Red Ledge.

Poll : 0 votes