Every new Heardle challenge keeps music lovers from around the world on their toes as the game constantly puts out songs from a wide range of artists across various genres.

The musical puzzle was inspired by the iconic word puzzle game, Wordle, and was released as its spinoff earlier this year. It soon became a huge hit among pop music enthusiasts and was eventually acquired by Spotify in July 2022.

Heardle drops a new song every day at 12 am. Players need to listen to the song carefully as only the starting bits of the track’s intro are played, based on which they need to guess the song. Six chances are provided, but every failed guess results in the length of the song increasing. So, the goal is to solve the puzzle as quickly as possible.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, November 28, 2022

Heardle is quite an entertaining puzzle that tests your memory and keeps you engaged whilst you try to crack the songs. If you’re a casual listener, you can ask your friend or maybe a family member who’s a music nerd, to sit with you and try and figure out the songs together.

For contemporary music lovers, the game might be slightly easier to play since the songs featured in the app are some of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. But the game often throws in quite a few pleasant surprises by adding blasts from the past like Rock With You by Michael Jackson or Careless Whisper by George Michael.

If you’re struggling to guess the song featured in today’s Heardle, then you might want to look at the clues shared by Fortnite Insider below:

The song was released in 2003.

The song’s genre is alternative rock funk rock rap rock.

Single by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Length – 4:29.

Two words in the song title.

Begins with the word ''Can’t.''

The album’s name is By the Way.

If the clues still don’t help, then better luck next time! Check out the answer to the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge below.

The right answer is Can't Stop by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

More details about Can't Stop by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Can't Stop was released on February 3, 2003 as part of Red Hot Chili Peppers' hit album, By the Way. The song opens with a memorable guitar riff that includes heavy palm muting techniques. Can't Stop blends elements of funk rock and rap rock. The song was commercially successful and also garnered mostly positive reviews from critics.

Red Hot Chili Peppers garnered mainstream fame with the release of their acclaimed album, Blood Sugar Se* Magik, which featured songs like Give it Away, Under the Bridge, and I Could Have Lied, to name a few.

The band is known for its highly distinctive funky sound and also blends various elements of alternative rock and rap in their music. They're considered to be one of the most popular and critically acclaimed rock bands of the '90s and early 2000s.

