Heardle’s new song for the day is out, and music lovers from around the world have been waiting with bated breath for the answer to today’s challenge. This fun and engaging musical puzzle is similar to Wordle in the sense that it tests players’ knowledge whilst also retaining its entertainment quotient.

Heardle was released earlier in 2022 as a tribute to Wordle, which has become one of the most popular-browsed based games.

Anyone who loves pop music can play Heardle and maintain a strong winning streak. The goal is to carefully listen to the opening sections of a popular song’s intro, and then quickly try and figure out its title.

Only six chances are available, so players need to make sure that they don’t unnecessarily use up a lot of attempts. The intro's length increases with each unsuccessful attempt.

Heardle is the perfect game to play if you’re looking to unwind after a tiring day. You can also guess the songs along with your friends and family, which helps enhance the overall experience of playing the game.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs played on the app every day are part of the most-streamed songs of the last decade. This means that if you’re aware of what modern-day pop musicians are up to, then you have a great chance of cracking the Heardle puzzles every day.

But even if you’re an avid contemporary music lover, it’s important to not let your guard down since the app often mixes it with classic tracks from the 80s and 90s too. That said, if you can’t figure out today’s Heardle title, read the clues shared below by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1989.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Hip-Hop/Rap.

Hint 3: Single by Slick Rick.

Hint 4: Length – 4:02.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''C.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album The Great Adventures of Slick Rick.

The clues are quite straightforward, so if you still haven’t guessed it, you may not have heard this track before. In that case, keep scrolling to find the answer.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Children's Story by Slick Rick.

More details about Children's Story by Slick Rick

Children's Story was released on April 4, 1989, as part of Slick Rick's debut album, The Great Adventures of Slick Rick. The song has a catchy bassline that perfectly sets the tone. It's an upbeat track that fans of hip-hop will certainly love. The song was a massive commercial hit and also received high praise from contemporary music critics.

Slick Rick is a hip-hop star who garnered fame during the mid-late 80s following the release of hit songs with Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew like The Show, La Di Da Di, and many more.

Over the years, he's garnered widespread critical acclaim for his powerful lyrics and songwriting abilities. Slick Rick is considered to be among the finest hip-hop artists of all time.

