The daily Heardle challenges can be quite addictive for an ardent pop music fan. The entertaining Wordle spinoff retains the fundamental concept of the word puzzle but gives it a musical twist, turning it into an exciting and unique game that appeals to music lovers from around the world.

In Heardle, players listen to the starting bits of a hit pop song’s intro, following which they need to quickly guess its title using a total six attempts. With each failed attempt, the song becomes more recognizable as its length keeps on increasing. The goal is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle is widely considered to be one of the finest Wordle spinoffs that came out earlier this year. If the daily challenges seem difficult, get a friend or a family member to join you for a game and try to solve the puzzle. This can also make the experience more enjoyable.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs shared on the app are amongst the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. Classic rock lovers and casual listeners might feel that this is an undue advantage to those who follow contemporary musicians and their works.

However, it must be noted that the game is quite dynamic and also shares iconic songs from the early 2000s or '90s. Examples include Can’t Stop by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Basket Case by Green Day.

If you’re trying hard to figure out today’s Heardle song, then go through some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes that can help you:

''This song is in the pop rock and synth-pop genres. It was released in 2022. It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the U.K. singles chart. It appeared on an album called Midnights. The artist is originally from West Reading, Pennsylvania. This artist’s fans recently broke Ticketmaster in a scramble for tickets to their next tour.''

If you still haven’t figured it out, then scroll down for the answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift.

More details about Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Anti-Hero was released on October 21, 2022, as part of Taylor Swift's new critically acclaimed album, Midnights. The song opens with a drum loop that repeats throughout. It incorporates elements of pop rock and synth-pop. The lyrics talk about a person's insecurities and the struggle to deal with them. The song was a massive hit and received immense critical acclaim.

Taylor Swift rose to fame with the release of her eponymous album back in 2006. The acclaimed album contained numerous memorable tracks like Teardrops On My Guitar, A Place in this World, Picture to Burn, and Should've Said No, to name a few.

She later went on to release several iconic albums, including Speak Now and Fearless. Over the years, Swift has garnered high praise from fans and critics for her sophisticated songwriting style, versatility, and singing. She's widely regarded as one of the biggest pop culture icons of the 21st century.

