As a music enthusiast, one of the best things that can help you take on the day is indulging in a game of Heardle. This fun and entertaining musical puzzle shares the intro of a popular song every day at 12 am for players to figure out. A total of six attempts can be used, but failing each attempt increases the length of the song. So, it’s important to listen to the track carefully before guessing it.

Heardle’s popularity has been increasing not just among music enthusiasts, but also among casual listeners, who can play the game to unwind after a tiring day. The game can be a lot more fun and entertaining if you get a friend or a family member to guess with you. Heardle can also be a wonderful platform that exposes people to a variety of artists from various genres and eras.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

For fans of contemporary music, there’s some good news: The game’s catalog of songs features tracks that are among the most-streamed from the previous decade.

But Heardle can also often throw up surprises by putting out the intros of numerous classics from the '70s and '80s like Bee Gees’ How Deep Is Your Love, Dancing Queen by ABBA, and Rock With You by the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

That said, if you’re still not sure of today’s Heardle song, then scroll down and go through some of the clues shared below by Fortnite Insider that can help you solve the puzzle:

The song was released in 2017.

The song’s genre is Hip-Hop/Rap.

Single by XXXTentacion.

Length – 1:27.

Six words in the song title.

Begins with the word ''I.''

The song is in the album Look at Me: The Album.

If these clues are not enough, then maybe it’s the first time you’ve come across this wonderful track. Find out the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is I Don't Wanna Do This Anymore by XXXTentacion.

More details about I Don't Wanna Do This Anymore by XXXTentacion

I Don't Wanna Do This Anymore was released in 2017 as part of XXXTentacion's hit mix tape, Revenge. The song has the classic 2010s hip-hop vibe that fans of the genre will certainly love. It is produced by Nova and Khaed. I Don't Wanna Do This Anymore was a commercial success and also received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, thanks to its top-notch production and catchy vibe.

XXXTentacion was a popular hip-hop star who garnered mainstream fame following the release of his hit song, Look at Me, which was widely praised by fans and contemporary music critics and is now considered to be one of the finest hip-hop tracks of the last decade.

His debut album, 17, turned out to be a hit and also received widespread critical acclaim. It featured many catchy songs like Everybody Dies in Their Nightmares, The Explanation, Jocelyn Flores, and many more. In June 2018, XXXTentacion, aged 20, was reportedly shot dead.

