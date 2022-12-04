It’s a new day, and that means a new Heardle challenge has arrived for music lovers. The popular puzzle game is conceptually quite similar to the word game Wordle, and was released as one of its many spinoffs in early 2022.

It’s a fun game that anyone can play. The only prerequisite is that you need to be a music enthusiast and have a decent knowledge of pop music.

Every day, at 12 am, the game puts out the starting bits of a popular song’s intro, which the players need to guess using a maximum of six attempts. It’s important to not waste the available number of chances, since that would lead to the length of the intro increasing, and can ultimately break your winning streak.

If you’re not the biggest pop music fan but still want to play the game, then getting a friend or a family member can help.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, December 4, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are part of a list of the most-streamed numbers from the previous decade. This might seem like an undue advantage for contemporary music lovers, but rock n roll fans shouldn’t think of giving up yet.

The game often mixes up its catalog by dropping a revered classic once in a while, like Rock With You or Careless Whisper.

So, if you’re trying to figure out the title of today’s song featured in Heardle, then maybe now is the time to look at some of these helpful clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2015.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Blues rock, Dance/Electronic.

Hint 3: Single by Kaleo.

Hint 4: Length – 3:39.

Hint 5: Four words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Way.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album A/B.

If the aforementioned clues couldn’t help you with the answer, then scroll down to listen to the track.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Way Down We Go by Kaleo.

More details about Way Down We Go by Kaleo

Way Down We Go was released on August 7, 2015, as part of Kaleo's critically acclaimed album, A/B. The song opens with a soothing piano intro that wonderfully sets the tone.

It blends elements of blues and rock music. Way Down We Go was commercially successful and also received high praise from critics. It is widely regarded as one of Kaleo's signature tracks.

Kaleo was formed back in 2012, but garnered mainstream popularity following the release of Way Down We Go, from their hit album, A/B. The album also featured several other memorable tracks like Hot Blood, Broken Bones, and I Can't Go on Without You, to name a few.

Prior to A/B, the band released an eponymous album and last year, they released their third album, titled Surface Sounds. Kaleo is heavily influenced by classic rock and blues. Some of their major musical influences include rock legends from the 60s and 70s like Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, and Carlos Santana.

Poll : 0 votes