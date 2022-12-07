Heardle is one of the numerous Wordle spinoffs released earlier this year. It has garnered a huge fan following among music connoisseurs from various parts of the world. Fans of Wordle can try this game as it's conceptually similar to the popular word puzzle game. The major difference here is that players need to guess songs instead of words in Heardle.

At 12 am every day, the app shares a new song's intro, through which players need to quickly figure out its title and artist with a maximum of six attempts. Although there are plenty of chances, with every failed attempt, the song's length increases, making it easier to guess the track. So, it's essential to think before wasting a precious chance.

Heardle was acquired by Spotify earlier this year, and it is now available in countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs that the players are asked to guess every day are among the most-streamed numbers from the previous decade, which is great news if you're an ardent fan of modern-day pop musicians and contemporary music.

However, if you're more into classic rock and 70s disco, there's no reason to be disappointed. The game also shares quite a bit of classics from the 21st century by some of the most iconic rock n roll stars.

That said, if you can't figure out today's Heardle title, then check out some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you guess the name of the song:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2007.

Hint 2: The song's genre is Soul music, R&B/Soul.

Hint 3: Single by Amy Winehouse.

Hint 4: Length – 4:01.

Hint 5: Three words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word "Back."

Hint 7: The song is in the album of the same name.

If you still haven't guessed it, scroll down for today's Heardle answer.

Today's song is Back to Black by Amy Winehouse.

More details about Back to Black by Amy Winehouse

Back to Black was released on April 30, 2007, as part of Amy Winehouse's eponymous album. The song blends soul, pop, and funk elements, and many critics have compared it to classic girl group tracks from the 60s. Back to Black is a melancholic song about a woman whose partner has left her, devastating her completely. The song was a smash hit and also received immense critical acclaim, thanks to its distinctive tone, production values, and Winehouse's brutally honest lyrics.

Amy Winehouse rose to fame following the release of her hit debut album, Frank, which contained many catchy tunes like I Heard Love is Blind, Take the Box, What Is It About Men, and Know You Know, to name a few. She was known for her highly expressive and melancholic singing style. More than a decade after her death, Winehouse continues to influence modern-day pop musicians from around the world.

