As today's Heardle song is out, playing this fun and engaging game can indeed help set the tone for the day. The popular Wordle spinoff shares a new song on the app every day and asks players to guess the name of the song and the artist.

If you do not manage to guess correctly on the first attempt, don’t worry. The game offers a total of six chances. However, it’s also important you do not end up wasting too many chances since that could ruin your Heardle winning streak.

With every failed guess, the length of the intro keeps on increasing, making it easier for players to guess the track. If you’re struggling to guess the name of the track, one way is to get a companion to sit with you whilst playing.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, December 9, 2022

As per the official website of Heardle, the songs featured in the daily challenges are popular tracks that are among the most streamed in the last decade.

Casual listeners or classic rock 'n' roll enthusiasts might feel this is an undue advantage for contemporary music lovers, but the game also often shares revered songs by legendary artists from the 90s, 80s, and even 70s.

With that said, if you think you’ve used a few precious attempts while guessing today’s Heardle song, then hold on and take a look at the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2005.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Emo, Pop-punk, Alternative/Indie, Rock.

Hint 3: Single by Fall Out Boy.

Hint 4: Length – 3:49.

Hint 5: Four words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Sugar.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, From Under the Cork Tree.

If you still don’t remember the song, then you can scroll further down and check out the right answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Sugar, We're Goin Down by Fall Out Boy.

More details about Sugar, We're Goin Down by Fall Out Boy

Sugar, We're Goin Down was released on April 4, 2005, as part of Fall Out Boy's critically acclaimed album, From Under the Cork Tree. The song has a heavy guitar riff and a catchy bassline that fans of heavy metal would certainly love. The song incorporates various elements of punk rock, hard rock, and emo.

Sugar, We're Goin Down was a commercial success and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as one of the greatest Fall Out Boy songs of all time.

Fall Out Boy attained mainstream fame after the release of From Under the Cork Tree, which featured many classics like Sugar, We're Goin Down, A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me'', and Dance, Dance, to name a few.

The band has garnered massive fan following across the globe over the years and is widely considered by numerous fans, critics, and contemporary artists as one of the finest pop punk/rock bands of all time.

