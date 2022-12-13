Heardle is a fascinating spinoff of the iconic browser-based game, Wordle. The popular word puzzle requires players to guess a five-letter word using a total of six attempts. In a similar vein, Heardle gives a musical twist to the concept as it puts out the intro of a pop song every day, asking players to guess its name.

Like Wordle, players have six attempts in total, but the important thing to note is that with every unsuccessful attempt, the intro’s length keeps on increasing, making it easier for you to identify the song. Hence, it’s crucial that you get the song right in the first couple of attempts.

The game has garnered significant popularity among music nerds from around the world. Apart from staunch pop music aficionados, it has also become a hit among casual listeners. Heardle was bought by the audio streaming giant, Spotify, in July 2022.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the tracks that are shared on the app every day are among the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. This might seem like a huge advantage if you’re into contemporary pop/hip-hop music.

But if not, there’s no reason to get discouraged, since several classic songs from the 80s and 90s have also been featured on the game.

The game can also act as a wonderful platform to discover young and exciting new artists or music you’ve near heard before. Getting a friend or a family member to guess the songs along with you can also be a great way to make the experience of playing the game even more entertaining.

That said, if you haven’t yet cracked today’s Heardle puzzle, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2016.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is trance music, dance/electronic.

Hint 3: Single by Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici featuring Hilight Tribe.

Hint 4: Length – 7:37.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''G.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, A State Of Trance Year Mix 2016 (Mixed by Armin van Buuren).

If you still haven’t figured out the track, then scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Great Spirit by Armin Van Buuren, Vini Vici, and Hilight Tribe.

More details about Great Spirit by Armin Van Buuren, Vini Vici, and Hilight Tribe

Great Spirit was released in 2016 as part of the hit album, A State Of Trance Year Mix 2016 (Mixed by Armin van Buuren). The song has quite an upbeat vibe and blends elements of trance and house music. It was a smash hit around the world and also received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

Armin van Buuren is a prominent Dutch producer and DJ. Buuren is massively popular among trance lovers and his best-known albums include Shivers, 76, and Intense, to name a few.

Some of his best tracks include This is What it Feels Like, In and Out of Love, and many more. Buuren has received widespread critical acclaim for his work over the years.

