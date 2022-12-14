The latest Heardle challenge is out, and fans have been discussing it on social media.

One of the most exciting things about the musical puzzle is that it helps you rediscover songs you may have forgotten. The game also exposes players to a whole new set of artists from various kinds of genres, including hip hop, pop, and country, as it shares songs from different eras.

Fans of the popular word puzzle, Wordle, might already be familiar with Heardle. If not, you can learn it pretty quickly as both games are conceptually quite similar. In Heardle, the only prerequisite for players is to be aware of modern-day songs or just pop music in general.

The goal is to guess the name of the song by listening to its opening sections using a maximum of six attempts. With every failed attempt, the length of the played clip increases, so it’s important to figure out the title using the least number of attempts.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Heardle’s catalog of songs includes tracks mostly from the post-2000s era and are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade.

Although this might seem like a disadvantage to players who do not follow modern-day pop musicians, it’s key to note that every once in a while, the game mixes it up by dropping classics from rock ‘n’ roll legends like David Bowie and Michael Jackson. So the game has enough variety to attract music lovers with different tastes.

If today’s Heardle song seems difficult or vague, then hold on for a bit and skim through some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider that might help you guess the track:

The song was released in 2012.

The song’s genre is alternative/indie, pop.

Single by Of Monsters and Men.

Length – 4:26.

Two words in the song title.

Begins with the letter ''L.''

The song is in the album, My Head Is an Animal.

If you still haven’t figured out the answer, then check it out below.

The track played in today’s Heardle challenge is Little Talks by Of Monsters and Men.

More details about Little Talks by Of Monsters and Men

Little Talks was released on December 20, 2011, as part of Of Monsters and Men's hit debut album, My Head Is an Animal. The song has a memorable intro, following which the vocals take over. The lyrics are about two people talking to each other, but one among them is believed to have died. The song was a smash hit around the world and also impressed critics, with many considering it to be one of Of Monsters and Men's finest songs.

Of Monsters and Men rose to fame following the success of their acclaimed debut album, My Head Is an Animal, which featured several catchy tracks like King and Lionheart, Dirty Paws, and Numb Bears, apart from Little Talks. The band's music blends various elements of indie pop and folk rock, among numerous other genres. They're considered to be one of the most popular bands from Iceland

Poll : 0 votes