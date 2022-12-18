Heardle is a fun and relaxing musical puzzle that primarily caters to pop music lovers from various parts of the world. A spiritual homage to the popular browser-based game, Wordle, it gives a musical twist to the puzzle as it requires players to guess songs instead of words using a total of six attempts.

Every day, the app drops a new song that the player needs to listen to and guess. The goal is to avoid using up too many chances and figure out the track as quickly as possible since every failed attempt will lead to the length of the song increasing, which makes it easier to identify the song.

Heardle has garnered immense popularity among music lovers in recent times. Unsurprisingly, the entertaining game was acquired by Spotify earlier this year and has since become available in countries like the US, the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Heardle fans would be aware of the fact that the songs the app puts out every day are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. So contemporary music lovers can breathe a sign of relief as they might be familiar with a lot of the songs featured in the daily challenges.

However, for casual listeners or classic rock lovers, the game isn’t as difficult as it may seem, considering the app often drops iconic songs composed by legendary rock/pop musicians from the 21st century.

If you’re not sure of the title for today’s Heardle song, then take a look at some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2017.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is pop rock, Arena rock.

Hint 3: Single by Imagine Dragons.

Hint 4: Length – 3:24.

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''B.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Evolve.

Since the clues seem quite simple and straightforward, you should be able to guess the track by now. If not, better luck next time! Find out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Believer by Imagine Dragons.

More details about Believer by Imagine Dragons

Believer was released on February 1, 2017, as part of Imagine Dragons' hit album, Evolve. The song has a refreshing and energetic tone as it talks about the various kinds of emotional pain that one suffers from and how one manages to get over it.

Believer was a huge commercial success and also received immense critical acclaim, with some critics and fans considering it to be one of the band's greatest songs.

Imagine Dragons is a massively popular pop-rock band from Nevada that rose to mainstream popularity with the release of their hit song, It's Time. Over the years, they've put out several acclaimed albums, including Night Visions, Evolve, and Smoke + Mirrors, to name a few.

Some of their most popular tracks include Believer, Thunder, Radioactive, Demons, and many more. The band's music can be categorized as indie rock, pop rock, and electropop.

