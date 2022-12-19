Music lovers from around the world can gather around to guess the Heardle track for today. The musical puzzle has shared a new song for the day, and it’s a very interesting one. The game puts out the intro of a popular song every day and the challenge for players is to listen to it and guess the title in a matter of seconds.

But don’t worry if you don’t get it in the first attempt. A total of six chances are available, but with every used-up chance, the length of the song increases, so players must be aware that the objective here is to figure out the song as quickly as possible.

Heardle is widely regarded as one of the best Wordle spinoffs and enjoys massive popularity among pop music nerds. It was released back in early 2022, and has a good audience on social media.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, December 19, 2022

One thing that players need to note is that many of the songs that the app puts out are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, meaning contemporary music lovers have a bigger chance of maintaining a good winning streak on Heardle than casual listeners.

But that’s not to say that if you don’t listen to modern-day musicians, you can’t crack the puzzles. The game has dropped classic song intros in the past. That said, if you’re still struggling to guess today’s Heardle song, then take a pause and carefully read the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you solve the puzzle:

The song was released in 2008.

The song’s genre is Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B.

Single by Coldplay.

Length – 4:04 (album version); 3:45 (radio edit).

Three words in the song title.

Begins with the letter ''V.''

The song is in the album, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends.

Still haven’t guessed it? Maybe it’s the first time you’ve ever come across this track, in which case you can scroll down and listen to the full song.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is Viva La Vida by Coldplay.

More details about Viva La Vida by Coldplay

Viva La Vida was released on June 13, 2008, as part of Coldplay's commercially successful album, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends. The song is noted for its unique tone, top-notch production, and deeply layered lyrics that explore a number of themes, including human nature and religion. Viva La Vida was a huge hit and received massive praise from numerous critics. It is now widely considered to be one of Coldplay's finest songs.

Coldplay shot to fame in 2000, thanks to the success of their hit debut album, Parachutes, which features several classics, including Yellow, Trouble, and Don't Panic, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has garnered immense critical acclaim for their unique style of music and flamboyant live performances, and is regarded by several critics, fans, and contemporary artists as one of the greatest bands of the 21st century.

