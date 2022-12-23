The new Wordle spinoff, Heardle, has exceeded people’s expectations in terms of popularity. The game was released earlier this year as a tribute to the iconic word puzzle game, but is targeted towards music lovers who have good knowledge of popular music. Both games are similar in terms of the basic concept.

Wordle requires players to guess five-letter words using a maximum number of six attempts, while Heardle, providing the same number of chances, challenges players every day with a new song’s intro, asking them to guess its title and the name of the artist.

It’s important that players get the song right in the first few attempts at least, since every failed guess results in the length of the intro increasing further, which makes the challenge easier.

The game resets daily at 12 am with a new song. Players should note that the songs featured in the game are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, December 23, 2022

As mentioned before, most of the songs played on the app are fairly recent. But that doesn’t mean that the game only caters to contemporary pop music lovers since the app often mixes up its catalog with classics from the last decade or the last century.

For instance, the song featured in one of the recent Heardle challenges was the Elton John classic, Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time).

With that said, if you’re not sure of today’s Heardle song but don’t want to waste any chances, then reading up some of the below-mentioned clues by Fortnite Insider might help:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2006.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie, Rock.

Hint 3: Single by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Hint 4: Length – 5:35.

Hint 5: Three words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''S.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Stadium Arcadium.

If you still haven’t figured out the name of the song, then you can check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Snow (Hey Oh) by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

More details about Snow (Hey Oh) by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Snow (Hey Oh) was released on November 20, 2006, as part of Red Hot Chili Peppers' critically acclaimed album, Stadium Arcadium. The song opens with a funky guitar riff by John Frusciante, following which the rest of the band joins in.

The song was a smash hit and also received massive praise from fans and critics, with many considering it to be one of the band's best songs.

Red Hot Chili Peppers shot to fame, thanks to the success of their album, Blood Sugar Se* Magik, which features many classic songs like Under the Bridge, I Could Have Lied, and Give it Away, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to their unique style of music that blends funk, rock, and alt-rock, and their energetic live shows. Red Hot Chili Peppers is widely regarded as one of the most influential rock acts of the 90s and 2000s.

