A new day means another opportunity to continue your winning streak on Heardle. The musical puzzle drops a new song every day that players need to figure out as quickly as possible without using up too many of the available six attempts. This is because every failed attempt leads to the length of the song increasing.

From Lady Gaga to Coldplay, the songs can range from a number of artists, but it’s safe to assume that most of them are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. The game has quickly garnered popularity among music lovers ever since its release in early 2022, as a tribute to Wordle.

Both games are quite similar in terms of concept and entertainment value, but Heardle’s musical twist makes it arguably even more exciting and unique as it appeals to an entirely different set of audiences. The game was recently acquired by the popular audio streaming company, Spotify.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Heardle’s eclectic catalog of songs feature tracks from widely revered artists like Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, and Nirvana, to modern-day pop sensations like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga. This means that people with different tastes in music can play the game and expect to maintain an impressive winning streak.

If you’re struggling with today’s Heardle song, then maybe try and get a friend or a family member to sit with you and guess the song. If that doesn’t work, then here are some of the clues shared by Girls Talkin Smack that can help you remember the song:

The song was released in 2016.

The song is in the album “538 Hitzone – Best Of 2016.“

Begins with the word “Never.”

Single by Zara Larsson and MNEK.

Three words in the song title.

The song’s genre is Electronic dance music, House music, Synth-pop, Pop.

Length – 3:33.

If you’ve heard the song a few times before, then the above-mentioned clues should lead you to the answer. If not, continue to scroll down.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Never Forget You by Zara Larsson and MNEK.

More details about Never Forget You by Zara Larsson and MNEK

Never Forget You was released on July 22, 2015, as part of Zara Larsson's acclaimed album, So Good. The song opens with Larsson's vocals, following which the rest of the instruments gradually kick in. It also features noted British artist MNEK. The song was a commercial success and also received highly positive reviews from fans and critics who praised its overall tone, production value, and emotional depth.

Zara Larsson is a popular Swedish pop star who garnered mainstream fame following the release of several hit songs like Lush Life, Ain't My Fault, and Never Forget You, to name a few. When she was 10, she also won the second season of the Swedish version of the iconic Got Talent series, titled Talang.

Over the years, she has impressed critics with her stunning vocal prowess, songwriting, and distinctive artistic vision. Her music incorporates elements of pop, dance, and house music. Some if her biggest musical influences include Robyn, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Christina Aguilera.

