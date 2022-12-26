Heardle offers a unique twist to the fan-favorite word puzzle, Wordle. The game, which was released in early 2022 as a tribute to Wordle, was bought by Spotify a few months back, and is now available for users in the US, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

One of the most popular browser-based games, Heardle requires players to carefully listen to the intro of a song, following which they need to guess the track’s title using a total of six chances.

Although six chances might seem like a lot, players should be aware that every failed chance will lead to the length of the song increasing. So it’s imperative that players get the song correct in as few attempts as possible. Wordle fans can also give Heardle a try, since the rules for both games and the basic concept are quite similar.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, December 26, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the game puts out songs that are part of a list of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade, meaning if you follow contemporary pop music, you have a better chance of cracking the daily puzzles as compared to those who listen to classic rock or 70s disco.

If today’s song sounds unfamiliar, then go through some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you guess the right answer:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2017.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Orchestral pop, Pop.

Hint 3: Single by Sam Smith.

Hint 4: Length – 3:21.

Hint 5: Four words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Too.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, The Thrill of It All.

Since the clues seem quite simple, chances are, you’ve already guessed the track by now and successfully maintained your winning streak on Heardle. If not, well, better luck for tomorrow’s challenge! Scroll down for today’s answer.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Too Good at Goodbyes by Sam Smith.

More details about Too Good at Goodbyes by Sam Smith

Too Good at Goodbyes was released on September 8, 2017, as part of Sam Smith's critically acclaimed album, The Thrill of it All. The song opens with a haunting piano riff, following which Sam Smith's vocals take over.

The song's lyrics are quite emotional and melancholic, with Smith's melodious voice elevating it to a different level. Too Good at Goodbyes was a commercial hit and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising its lyrics, overall tone, and Smith's performance.

Sam Smith garnered fame following the release of the hit Disclosure track, titled Latch, wherein they were featured. Smith released their debut album, In the Lonely Hour, which was a huge commercial success. The album featured many memorable songs, including Stay With Me, Money on My Mind, I'm Not the Only One, and many more.

Over the years, Sam Smith has received high praise from critics for their songwriting and distinctive voice. Some of their major musical influences include Amy Winehouse, Adele, Britney Spears, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes