Heardle’s new song is out, and fans are trying their best to figure out the track and the artist. This week has seen quite a few songs from different decades being featured on the app, and the trend continues today, with another exciting challenge.

The Wordle spinoff was released back in early 2022 and has become a massive phenomenon on social media among music enthusiasts. Heardle is also gaining more and more popularity among casual listeners.

The game gives you six chances to guess the title of the song and the artist, with the length of the track increasing every time you make the wrong guess.

Players need to carefully listen to the song before making the guess whilst also trying not to take too much time to figure out the tracks. The quirky Wordle spinoff was recently bought by the music streaming giant Spotify in July this year.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, December 30, 2022

Players might already be aware that the songs played in Heardle are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, meaning contemporary music lovers might have a slight edge over casual listeners in the game.

But that’s no reason to give up, since the game also puts out popular mainstream classics from years gone by, like Kiss’ I Was Made For Lovin’ You, Michael Jackson’s Rock With You, and many more.

Here's a tip to crack the puzzle today: if you remember the name of the artist but not the track, type their name onto the search box and see if you find the title. If not, read the below clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2014.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is pop rock.

Hint 3: Single by Fall Out Boy.

Hint 4: Length – 3:48.

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''C.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Centuries.

If you haven’t yet cracked today’s Heardle puzzle, then scroll down and check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Centuries by Fall Out Boy.

More details about Centuries by Fall Out Boy

Centuries was released on September 9, 2014, as part of Fall Out Boy's commercially successful album, titled American Beauty/American Psycho. The song has a unique vibe that fans of post-2000s alt-rock and pop rock would certainly love.

The lyrics are quite inspirational and hopeful and go well with the overall optimistic vibe of the song. Centuries was a smash hit around the world and is now widely regarded as one of Fall Out Boy's finest songs.

Fall Out Boy rose to fame with the release of their hit and acclaimed album, From Under the Cork Tree, which features several catchy tracks, including Sugar, We're Goin Down, Dance, Dance, and many more.

Over the years, the band has received immense critical acclaim for their unique sound, sophisticated songwriting, and stage presence. They've also achieved massive commercial success and enjoy a huge fan following around the world. The band has an eclectic mix of musical influences, ranging from Michael Jackson and David Bowie to Green Day and the Ramones.

