Heardle is a highly entertaining game that appeals not only to pop music lovers but also casual listeners who are just looking to refresh and relax their minds. The game is a variation of the word puzzle, Wordle, which was a massive success and spawned several spinoffs, many of which have become quite popular, like Heardle.

If you’ve played Wordle before, you will be familiar with some of the rules in the musical puzzle. Once you open Heardle, you need to play the song for the day. Only the opening seconds of the intro are played, and then you need to figure out the title and name of the artist using a maximum of six attempts, like Wordle.

Every time you make a wrong guess, the length of the song increases, which makes it easier to identify the track. Released in early 2022, the game has quickly become a fan-favorite among music enthusiasts on social media in various parts of the world like the US, the UK, and many more.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Heardle releases a new song every day on the app at 12 am. The tracks featured in the game don’t necessarily follow a particular pattern, as on some days, you might find '80s classics like Last Christmas or Careless Whisper, while on others you might come across modern rock hits like Snow (Hey Oh) or East Jesus Nowhere. The songs released every day are expected to be among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade.

If you’re stuck with today’s Heardle challenge, then take a look at some of the interesting clues shared by Forbes that can help you guess the right track:

''This is a Detroit techno and house song. It was originally released in 1988. The song reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and number eight on the U.K. singles chart. The artist is from Detroit (oddly enough). The song is on an album called Paradise. This version was released in 2018, according to Spotify.''

Still haven’t guessed it? Then, maybe today’s not your day. Find the answer below and enjoy the song!

The track played in today’s Heardle challenge is Big Fun by Inner City.

More details about Big Fun by Inner City

Big Fun was originally released way back in August 1988 as part of Inner City's hit album, titled Paradise. The song has an upbeat vibe that fans of house and techno music would certainly love. It blends elements of Detroit techno and house. Big Fun was a commercial success and also garnered critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of the greatest house tracks of all time.

Inner City rose to fame in the late '80s following the release of Big Fun. Some of their other memorable tracks include Good Life, Whatcha Gonna Do with My Lovin, and Do You Love What You Feel, to name a few. The group has garnered high praise from critics for their distinctive style of music and enjoys a strong fan following among house music lovers.

