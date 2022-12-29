The massive popularity of the word puzzle game, Wordle, has led to numerous spinoffs in recent years, of which Heardle remains a fan-favorite. It shares conceptual similarities with the word puzzle game, but caters mainly to music lovers.

Like Wordle, the game offers a total of six chances for players who need to guess the name of a song and its artist by listening to the starting bits of a popular song’s intro. The songs on Heardle can range from 70s classics to modern-day hip-hop favorites.

Every day, at 12 am, the app resets and drops a new song. One thing to keep in mind is that every time you guess wrong, the length of the track increases. That means the song reveals itself further, making it easier to guess. So the puzzle needs to be solved using the least number of attempts.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, December 29, 2022

While the songs featured on the game can range from Kiss and ABBA to The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, it’s important to note that the tracks shared by the game are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade.

But both classic rock lovers and contemporary music fans have an equal chance of cracking the puzzles every day and maintaining a strong winning streak on Heardle.

If you’re struggling to remember the name of the song played in today's Heardle challenge, get someone to play with you. If it still doesn’t help, check out some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2019.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is pop.

Hint 3: Single by Lewis Capaldi.

Hint 4: Length – 3:35.

Hint 5: Three words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''B.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Since the clues seem fairly straightforward, you’ve probably already guessed the track by now. If not, scroll down to find the answer.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi.

More details about Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi

Before You Go was released on November 19, 2019, as part of Lewis Capaldi's hit album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent's extended edition. The song opens with a pleasant acoustic guitar intro, following which Capaldi's deeply emotional vocals take over.

Before You Go was a massive commercial success and also received immense critical acclaim, with many critics raving about Capaldi's vocals and the song's acoustic setting. It is considered to be one of Capaldi's most popular songs.

Lewis Capaldi garnered fame among mainstream audiences following the release of his hit single, Someone You Loved in 2019. Later that year, he released his first-ever studio album, titled Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which featured many memorable songs, including Before You Go, Hold Me While You Wait, Someone You Loved, and Don't Get Me Wrong, to name a few.

He's received critical acclaim for his unique voice and singing style. Some of his musical influences include Adele, Bob Dylan, and Oasis, among many others.

