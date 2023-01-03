Another day means another thrilling Heardle challenge for music lovers from around the world. It offers an opportunity to maintain your impressive winning streak in the game whilst also helping you relax before taking on the various challenges the day throws at you.

The game provides a total of six chances and the goal is to get the song right using as few attempts as possible. Sometimes, the challenges can be tricky since only the starting bits of the song’s intro are played, and even if the song is familiar, it can be hard to identify.

The popularity of the game rose pretty quickly ever since it was released earlier last year as a homage to Wordle. Unsurprisingly, the audio streaming giant Spotify acquired the game in July 2022, and it is now available for users in the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, January 3, 2022

Heardle's daily challenges are similar to the Wordle puzzles, but the musical twist makes the game arguably even more entertaining and exciting.

One of the key things to note is that the song that the app puts out every day are part of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, which, some might argue, offers an unfair advantage to contemporary music lovers.

But hits from the 80s and 90s have also been featured on the app. With that said, here are some clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you figure out today’s Heardle song:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2016.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is pop.

Hint 3: Single by Hailee Steinfeld, Grey and Zedd.

Hint 4: Length – 3:01.

Hint 5: One word in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''S.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album called Haiz.

If you still haven’t guessed the song, then scroll down to check out the answer.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Starving by Hailee Steinfeld and Grey feat. Zedd.

More details about Starving by Hailee Steinfeld and Grey feat. Zedd

Starving was released on July 22, 2016. It opens with a soothing guitar intro that defines the song's romantic tone, after which Hailee's vocals take over. The song blends elements of pop, EDM, and rock.

It was a commercial success and received highly positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised the song's evocative lyrics and overall tone.

Hailee Steinfeld is a noted actress and singer who garnered fame after covering a version of the popular song, Flashlight. She later went on to put out her debut single, titled Love Myself.

Some of her most popular songs include Let Me Go, Starving, and Most Girls. Over the years, she's received widespread acclaim from critics for her vocal prowess and songwriting style. Steinfeld's major musical influences include Madonna, Rihanna, and Britney Spears, among many others.

