Ever since the word puzzle Wordle became a hit among fans, it has led to several spinoffs. One such spinoff is Heardle, a game that offers a fascinating musical twist to the guessing game concept. A new song will be dropped every day at 12 am on the app, and players are expected to listen to it and then guess the title and artist behind it.

Although guessing the songs based on the initial few seconds of it can be quite tricky and challenging, there are six chances available. So players can take some time to guess, although it’s important not to waste too many chances as that would lead to the length of the song increasing further.

To make the game more exciting, you can ask a friend or a family member to join you and figure out the song’s name together every day.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, January 5, 2023

The songs played in the daily Heardle challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This might seem like bad news to casual listeners or classic rock fans and metalheads.

However, Heardle fans will be aware of the fact that the game is known to be fair to people with different tastes in music. The songs featured in the game can range from classics from the 70s to modern-day chartbusters by RHCP, Adele, or the Weeknd.

With that said, take a look at some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you figure out the song played in today’s Heardle challenge if you still haven’t guessed it:

Hint 1: The song was originally released in 2011.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Alternative/Indie.

Hint 3: Single by Capital Cities.

Hint 4: Length – 3:13.

Hint 5: Three words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Safe.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, In a Tidal Wave of Mystery.

Still not sure? Well, then, good luck for tomorrow’s challenge! Find out the answer to today’s Heardle puzzle below.

The song’s title is Safe And Sound by Capital Cities.

More details about Safe And Sound by Capital Cities

Safe and Sound was released on January 6, 2011, as part of Capital Cities' debut EP, titled Capital Cities. The song was later included in their debut studio album, In a Tidal Wave of Mystery.

It has an upbeat vibe that fans of house, electronic, and dance music would certainly love. The song was a massive commercial hit and also garnered widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its top-notch production and distinctive tone, among other things.

Capital Cities garnered mainstream popularity with the release of Safe and Sound. Their debut album, In a Tidal Wave of Mystery, was released in 2013, and featured many memorable songs like Kangaroo Court, One Minute More, and Nothing Compares 2 U, apart from Safe and Soun.

The album was a commercial and critical hit. The duo are known for their unique sound, blending elements of indielectronica and various subgenres of pop music like dance-pop and indie-pop, among many others.

