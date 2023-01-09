Today’s Heardle song has been released, and it has already piqued the interest of several fans on social media.

As usual, the song drops at 12 am every day, and players are required to guess the name of the track by listening to the opening seconds of its intro. Even if you’re not very familiar with the song, there’s still a chance that you might crack the puzzle considering the game offers you a total of six chances.

However, it’s important to note that every time you make use of an attempt, the length of the song increases, revealing itself further, and making it easier for you to guess.

So, the ideal way to keep your Heardle winning streak intact is by trying to guess it in the first few attempts. In order to achieve this, you can also take the help of a friend or family member to sit with you while guessing.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, January 9, 2023

Players might already be aware of the fact that the game releases tracks that are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade, meaning fans of contemporary music might enjoy an edge over casual listeners or lovers of more niche genres like jazz, blues, or heavy metal.

But the game often drops iconic songs from the 20th century, which is where classic rock fans can score and flaunt their knowledge of music history. With that said, check out some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider if you’re not sure of the title of today’s Heardle song:

Hint 1: The song was originally released in 2011.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is progressive house, dance/electronic.

Hint 3: Single by Avicii.

Hint 4: Length – 3:19.

Hint 5: One word in the song title but it is a radio edit.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''L.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album of the same name.

Still don’t recall the track? Then scroll down and enjoy the song!

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Levels – Radio Edit by Avicii.

More details about Levels – Radio Edit by Avicii

Levels was released on October 28, 2011, as a single. The song has the classic 2010s electronic sound that fans of house and techno music would absolutely love. It blends elements of progressive house music and dance. It has a catchy synth hook that plays throughout the track.

The song was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from contemporary music critics, thanks to its distinctive tone and production. It is now widely regarded as one of the greatest EDM tracks of all time.

Avicii was a prominent Swedish DJ who garnered fame following the release of his hit track, Levels. Two years later, he released his debut studio album, titled True. The album features many memorable tracks, including Wake Me Up, You Make Me, and Addicted to You, to name a few.

Avicii has received widespread critical acclaim for his unique artistic vision. Some of his greatest musical influences include artists like Daft Punk, Eric Prydz, and Basshunter.

