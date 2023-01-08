It’s important to refresh your mind every day before heading to work. And what better way to relax than by indulging in an exciting game of Heardle? The popular musical puzzle helps players rediscover some of their most favorite songs whilst also testing their knowledge of pop music in an entertaining way.

Similar to the popular browser-based game, Wordle, Heardle challenges players by releasing a new song every day at 12 am, asking them to guess its title and the artist using a total number of six attempts.

What’s important to understand here is that every lost chance will result in the length of the song increasing by a second, which makes it easier to guess the track.

So players should try their best to get the right song by listening to it carefully and intently. The game has garnered a massive fan following on social media among music nerds.

Heardle clues and answers: Sunday, January 8, 2023

According to the game’s official website, the songs released every day on the app are part of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, which makes the game slightly easier if you’re a fan of modern-day artists and follow contemporary music.

If not, you can still give it a shot, since it’s not a rarity for the game to put out classics from the 21st century.

However, if you’re still scratching your heads over today’s intriguing Heardle title, then take a look at some of the intriguing clues shared by Fortnite Insider before jumping to your next guess:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1969.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Soft rock, Pop.

Hint 3: Single by Neil Diamond.

Hint 4: Length – 3:21.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''S.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show.

If the aforementioned clues are of no help, then find the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

More details about Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond

Sweet Caroline was released on May 28, 1969, as a single. The song opens with a groovy intro, following which Neil Diamond's vocals take over. There have been multiple explanations for the reasons behind the song's inspiration.

Diamond once reportedly said that it was inspired by former US President John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline. The song was a commercial success and has, over the years, garnered massive popularity. It is considered to be one of Diamond's greatest songs.

Neil Diamond rose to fame in the late 60s and early 70s, thanks to his hit songs like Sweet Caroline, I've Been This Way Before, and You Don't Bring Me Flowers, to name a few. Some of his most acclaimed albums include Touching You, Touching Me, Tap Root Manuscript, I'm Glad You're Here with Me Tonight, and many more.

Over the years, he's garnered massive critical acclaim for his unique songwriting style and singing. Neil Diamond continues to remain a massive influence on several contemporary musicians.

Poll : 0 votes