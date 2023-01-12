One of the challenges players need to deal with while playing Heardle is that only the opening few seconds of the song are played. This means that even if you’re extremely familiar with the song, it might not be easy to crack the puzzle. And today’s song is one such tricky number that fans might find difficult to guess.

Heardle was released as a spinoff of Wordle in early 2022, and garnered massive popularity among both Wordle fans as well as music lovers from around the world. It is arguably trickier than Wordle, considering knowledge of pop music is a prerequisite, and guessing based on the intro can be slightly more challenging.

Heardle also offers six chances, like Wordle, and with every chance, the song reveals itself further, which makes it easier to guess the track. So players need to make sure that they crack the puzzle in the initial few attempts.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, January 12, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs played on the game every day are part of the most-streamed songs of the last decade. While this might seem like an advantage to music lovers who’re more into modern-day artists, it shouldn’t deter casual listeners from competing in the game.

It’s a fact that songs composed by revered artists from the 60s and 70s have been frequently featured in the game. That said, if today’s Heardle song challenge seems difficult to guess, you can give it one last try before using up all your attempts. Check out the clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2021.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Indie pop, Pop rock, Alternative/Indie, Art Pop, Psychedelic pop, Pop.

Hint 3: Single by Olivia Rodrigo.

Hint 4: Length – 3:35.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''D.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Sour.

If the clues aren’t of any help, then you’ve perhaps discovered a new song today, in which case you can check out the answer below and groove to the track!

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Deja Vu by Olivia Rodrigo.

More details about Deja Vu by Olivia Rodrigo

Deja Vu was released on April 1, 2021, as part of Olivia Rodrigo's acclaimed debut album, Sour. The song opens with a soothing and melodious intro that wonderfully sets the tone, following which Rodrigo's evocative vocals take over and elevate the song to a different level.

The track received widespread critical acclaim and was also a massive commercial hit. It is considered to be one of Rodrigo's most popular songs.

Olivia Rodrigo is a popular singer and actress who rose to fame in the late 2010s, thanks to her roles in Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Her debut album, Sour, was a huge success and it featured memorable tracks like Deja Vu, Drivers License, and Enough for You, to name a few. Rodrigo has received high praise from critics for her unique voice and singing prowess. Some of her major musical influences include Lorde, Taylor Swift, and Jack White.

