Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Friday, January 13, 2023

The latest Heardle song is out, and as you’d expect, it has attracted several fans’ attention on social media, with many trying to guess the name of the track as quickly as possible.

The popular musical puzzle is a fascinating variation of the browser-based game, Wordle, which requires players to guess six-letter words in a total of six attempts.

Similarly, Heardle too offers a total of six attempts, using which a player needs to figure out the intro of a popular song. Only the opening seconds of the song are played, so players need to listen to the intro carefully before using one of their attempts.

Using up every attempt leads to the length of the song increasing, so it’s imperative that players get the name of the song within the first few attempts to maintain their winning streak.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, January 13, 2023

The official website of the game reportedly states that the songs that the app drops every day are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This obviously gives a slight advantage to contemporary music lovers over classic rock fans or casual listeners who may not be aware of modern-day artists’ works or pop culture trends.

But Heardle is known to mix up its catalog with a variety of songs from the last century too, which makes it a level playing field for everyone. Here are some of the clues for today’s Heardle song shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you remember the track:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1973.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Southern rock, Hard rock, Arena rock, Rock.

Hint 3: Single by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Hint 4: Length – 4:41.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''F.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd).

If you’re still not sure, then go ahead and check out the answer below.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

More details about Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Free Bird was released on August 13, 1973, as part of Lynyrd Skynyrd's critically acclaimed debut album, titled (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd).

The song begins with a pleasant intro that sets the mood of the track. It also features a soothing guitar intro in the beginning, following which the vocals take over. The song was a massive commercial hit and also received widespread critical acclaim. It is regarded as one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

Lynyrd Skynyrd rose to fame in the 70s, thanks to their hit songs like Free Bird, Sweet Home Alabama, and Gimme Three Steps, to name a few. The band is known for its distinctive sound and style, which has garnered high praise from critics and fans from around the world. Their music blends elements of blues and rock.

Some of their most famous albums include (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd), Second Helping, Gimme Back My Bullets, and many more. Lynyrd Skynyrd is widely considered by many critics as one of the finest rock bands of the 20th century.

