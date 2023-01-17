The new Heardle challenge for the day has been released, and fans on social media have been trying to guess the answer. Today’s Heardle challenge might seem a bit tricky for casual listeners or classic rock lovers. However, we’ve got it covered for you in case you haven’t figured it out yet.

The daily Heardle challenges are dropped at 12 am every day, and the goal is to listen to the opening section of the intro using a total of six attempts. However, it’s recommended that you don’t use up too many attempts since that will lead to the length of the song increasing, which makes it easier to crack the puzzle.

Heardle is quite similar to the popular Wordle game, which requires players to guess five-letter words using the same number of attempts. It was released as a respectful homage to Wordle back in early 2022, and its popularity has been soaring ever since.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The official website of the game states that the songs dropped every day are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that contemporary music lovers might have an edge over classic rock lovers, but this may not be true on all days.

This is because there are days when the app throws in a few surprises at players by sharing intros of classic tracks from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. This makes the game a lot more fun and exciting.

With all that said, take a look at some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider if you haven’t yet figured out today’s Heardle challenge:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1969.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is rock.

Hint 3: Single by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Hint 4: Length – 2:21.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''F.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Willy and the Poor Boys.

If you still can’t remember the song, then scroll down to find the answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Fortunate Son by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

More details about Fortunate Son by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Fortunate Son was released in October 1969, as part of Creedence Clearwater Revival's critically acclaimed album, Willy and the Poor Boys. The song opens with drums, followed by a memorable guitar lick that sets the tone brilliantly.

The song is known to be an anti-war anthem and garnered massive popularity at the time of its release. It also received widespread critical acclaim and is considered one of the greatest songs of the 60s.

Creedence Clearwater Revival garnered fame among rock music fans during the late 60s and early 70s, thanks to their hit songs like Fortunate Son, Proud Mary, and Born on the Bayou, to name a few.

The band's unique style of music incorporates various elements of genres like blues, rock, and country rock. Over the years, the band has garnered high praise from fans and critics, thanks to their distinctive sound, songwriting, and powerful lyrics.

Creedence Clearwater Revival is now considered to be one of the greatest rock bands of the classic rock era.

