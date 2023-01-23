The daily Heardle challenges keep every music enthusiast on their toes as it requires players to stay up to date on the latest trends happening in pop music. The game puts out a new song every day at 12 am, and the players are required to guess the title of the track based on only the opening seconds of the song’s intro.

The challenge can be quite tricky at times since the entire intro is not played, so you need to be familiar with the song in order to crack the puzzle in the first attempt. There are six attempts in total, but every failed chance leads to the length of the song increasing.

If you’ve often found yourself remembering the name of the artist but not the song, then type the artist’s name onto the search box and you might find the song’s name pop up. Playing with a companion can also be helpful.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, January 23, 2023

Per the game’s official website, Heardle drops songs that are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This might offer an edge to contemporary music fans, but the game is known to surprise players every now and then by dropping classics from the past like The Man Who Sold the World, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, and Careless Whisper. So it’s important to stay focused and not give up.

That said, if today’s Heardle challenge sounds tricky, then you might want to take a short break and go through the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider before making your next guess:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2013.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Alternative/Indie.

Hint 3: Single by Echosmith.

Hint 4: Length – 3:57.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''C.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Talking Dreams.

If you’ve still guessed it wrong, then check out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Cool Kids by Echosmith.

More details about Cool Kids by Echosmith

Cool Kids was released on May 31, 2013, as part of Echosmith's critically acclaimed album, Talking Dreams. The song's intro has an upbeat mood and lead singer Sydney Sierota's powerful vocals elevate the track to a different level altogether.

The song blends elements of rock, pop, and indie pop. Cool Kids was a commercial hit and also garnered highly positive reviews from fans and critics from around the world. It is considered to be one of Echosmith's most popular tracks.

Echosmith rose to fame in mainstream pop circles following the release of Cool Kids. Their debut album, Talking Dreams, was also a hit and featured many memorable tracks like March into the Sun, Tell Her You Love Her, and Come With Me, apart from Cool Kids.

The band has received critical acclaim for their energetic stage performances, distinctive sound, and style of music that blends elements of classic soft rock and pop. Some of the band's biggest musical influences are Coldplay, The Killers, and U2.

Poll : 0 votes