Music lovers from around the world eagerly wait for the new and exciting Heardle challenge every day. It tests their knowledge of pop music while also acting as a great platform where players can discover music and artists they’ve previously never heard of. It can also be a wonderful stressbuster.

The game drops a new challenge every day at 12 am, meaning it shares the initial few seconds of a famous pop song’s intro, asking players to guess its title using a maximum number of six attempts. Players need to be careful while guessing as every failed guess leads to the length of the song increasing, making it easier to guess the track.

The game has garnered massive popularity over the last several months and is regarded as one of the most popular browser-based games, along with Wordle. It was bought by the audio streaming giant, Spotify, in July 2022, post which the game was made available in countries like the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, January 20, 2023

Heardle's official website reportedly states that the songs shared every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This means that if you’re aware of modern pop culture trends or familiar with modern-day artists’ songs, then you might have an edge over others.

However, it’s important to not let your guard down as the game often also shares classics from yesteryear. If you’re struggling to figure out today’s Heardle song, then check out some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2015.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is hip-hop, rap.

Hint 3: Single by Lil Peep.

Hint 4: Length – 4:50 (album version).

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''S'' for both words.

Hint 7: The song is in the album of the same name.

If you still haven’t figured out today’s Heardle track, then scroll down to find out the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Star Shopping by Lil Peep.

More details about Star Shopping by Lil Peep

Star Shopping was released in 2015 and played a key role in the rise of Lil Peep's popularity. The catchy song opens with a mysterious acoustic guitar intro that wonderfully captures the song's distinctive mood and tone.

The song has an almost ambient vibe and fans of electronic and emo rap music would certainly love it. Star Shopping was a commercial success and continues to remain a popular track in the streaming world. It also garnered high praise from fans and critics, thanks to its production, unique tone, and structure.

Lil Peep garnered fame during the mid-2010s thanks to the release of hit songs like Star Shopping, Mirror, Mirror, and Haunt U, to name a few. During his short career, Peep has garnered significant critical acclaim for his unique and bold artistic vision, style, and persona.

He continues to enjoy a massive fan following among lovers of emo rap and pop punk. Peep passed away in 2017 due to an accidental overdose.

