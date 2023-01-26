The new Heardle challenge is here, and pop music enthusiasts are all over social media trying to figure out the title of the track. Like every other day, today’s Heardle challenge is a tricky one, and even if you’re extremely familiar with the track, it might be slightly difficult to crack the puzzle on the first attempt itself.

Heardle, however, offers you a total of six chances, but it’s important to make sure you don’t unnecessarily waste a lot of chances because each attempt leads to the length of the song increasing, revealing the song further.

This makes the guessing work a lot easier. Here’s a short description of the game, as per Heardle’s official website:

''Each daily Heardle features a clip from a popular song. Guess in as few tries as possible, and be sure to come back every day for a new song.''

The game was released as a spinoff of Wordle in early 2022, and took everyone by surprise with its sudden increase in popularity. Although conceptually similar to Wordle, it has become as popular as the word puzzle and is considered to be one of the most popular variations of the game.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, January 26, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs released on the app every day are part of a list of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade, which arguably offers a great advantage to fans of contemporary music lovers. But the game also often shares intros of classic rock anthems from the 70s and 80s.

With that said, take a look at some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you solve today’s song challenge:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1973.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Southern rock, Country music, Soul music, Rock.

Hint 3: Single by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Hint 4: Length – 7:32.

Hint 5: Two words in the song title.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''T.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd).

If you haven’t yet cracked the puzzle, then check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Tuesday’s Gone by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

More details about Tuesday’s Gone by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Tuesday's Gone was released on August 13, 1973, as part of Lynyrd Skynyrd's iconic album, titled (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd). The song begins with a simple, melodious guitar solo in classic Lynyrd Skynyrd fashion that brilliantly sets the tone of the track.

It has a slow tempo that fans of classic rock would certainly love. The song received high praise from contemporary critics and spawned several cover versions over the years.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is an acclaimed rock band from the late 60s and 70s that has churned out several classics like Sweet Home Alabama, Free Bird, and Tuesday's Gone, to name a few.

The band has that classic 70s sound with melodious electric guitar solos, sophisticated lyrics, and memorable riffs. Lynyrd Skynyrd has garnered a significant fan following across the globe over the years and is today regarded as one of the finest rock bands from the 70s.

